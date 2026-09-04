FG Moves to Protect Nigerian Investments in Angola

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The federal government has pledged to protect Nigerian-owned investments in Angola and strengthen support for Nigerians living and doing business in that country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, gave the assurance during an inspection of the Cidade De Motores (City of Engines) auto spare-parts market in Golf 2, Luanda, established by Nigerian auto parts dealers.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who visited the facility on the side-lines of the 21st Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, expressed satisfaction with the scale of investment by Nigerian entrepreneurs, describing the project as evidence of the pioneering spirit of Nigerians abroad.

She stated, “We are very proud of you having seen the worth of the enormous investment you have put on ground. We do not want a situation where people will invest and later some phony stories would be told about their investment.”

The minister said the protection of Nigerian businesses in Angola would receive priority in future bilateral discussions, particularly at the next Nigeria-Angola Joint Commission.

She added that President Bola Tinubu remained committed to the welfare and protection of Nigerians wherever they lived, assuring the traders that the government is taking steps to address challenges confronting Nigerians abroad.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu urged the traders to obey Angolan laws and conduct their businesses in ways that would enhance Nigeria’s image.

She also warned against ethnic discrimination in the management of the market, stressing that the facility should remain inclusive.

“There should be no room for tribalism,” she said.

Earlier, President of the United Auto Parts Dealers Association, Chuks Ukachi, thanked the minister for visiting the market and explained that the project was established after Angolan authorities stopped Nigerian traders from conducting business along the roadside.

According to him, the restriction left many Nigerian traders without businesses for nearly two years, prompting the association to establish a formal market where they could operate legally.

Ukachi said the facility was open to Nigerians and Angolans, describing it as an investment designed not only to create business opportunities but also to project a positive image of Nigeria in Angola.

“This is an open market; it is open for every Nigerian. In fact, it is for all of us,” he said.

The association appealed to the Nigerian government to assist in securing the market and protecting the substantial investments made by Nigerian entrepreneurs in Angola.