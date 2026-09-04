Oando Calls for Stronger Partnerships to Unlock Africa’s Upstream Potential

• Says relationships must extend beyond regulatory compliance

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Oando Energy Resources, the upstream subsidiary of Oando Plc, Africa’s leading indigenous energy solutions provider, has called for stronger partnerships between governments, regulators, operators, and host communities.

Speaking during a panel discussion at African Oil Week (AOW) 2026 in Accra, Ghana, General Manager, Security, Government & External Relations, Kofo Olagunju, said such collaboration was critical to unlocking investment and driving sustainable growth across Africa’s upstream sector.

Olagunju spoke during the panel session: “Building Dialogue, Leadership: Exploring the Challenges of Both Government and Private Sector Frameworks for Upstream Development,” where he joined Cany Jobe, Director General, Petroleum Commission, The Gambia; Innocent Kihika, Board Member, Petroleum Authority of Uganda; Joe Kofi Mensah, Senior Vice President & Head, Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy; and Liz Ross, GM, New Ventures Exploration & M&A, Africa & Europe, CNOOC International.

The discussion examined how African governments and private sector players can better align policies, regulatory frameworks, and commercial priorities to create the certainty required to attract investment and accelerate upstream development across the continent, a statement by Oando stated.

Olagunju argued that the relationship between regulators and operators must evolve beyond traditional oversight towards a more constructive partnership built on mutual understanding and shared responsibility.

He said: “What we have seen in recent years is a growing recognition by both operators and regulators that we are ultimately working towards a shared objective. Real progress requires genuine partnership, one in which regulators understand the operational realities and challenges faced by the industry, while operators remain mindful of the broader developmental and regulatory priorities governments are seeking to advance.”

Turning to the role of host communities, Olagunju highlighted the shift towards deeper community participation in the success and sustainability of upstream operations. “Host communities have evolved from being neighbours to the resources, to stakeholders in the development process, and increasingly, to shareholders in the success of our operations,” he emphasising.

He stressed that sustainable operations depend on relationships that extend beyond regulatory compliance and transactional engagement. “For our operations to thrive, host communities must be integral partners in the journey. That requires more than compliance. It requires transparency, trust, and a shared understanding of the value that responsible resource development can create,” Olagunju said.

The AOW brings together African governments, energy companies, investors and industry stakeholders for critical dialogue on the opportunities and challenges shaping the continent’s upstream energy sector. Its 2026 edition provided a platform for dialogue on investment, policy, exploration, and the development of Africa’s energy resources.

From an investor perspective, Mensah, SVP & Head, Ghana Business Unit, Kosmos Energy, outlined the conditions required to create an environment capable of attracting long-term capital.

Mensah said: “Creating an environment that attracts and sustains investment requires four critical elements: regulatory stability, speed, ease of doing business, and competitive fiscal terms. These factors must work together to create the certainty investors need to commit capital for the long term.”

Addressing the regulatory perspective, Jobe, Director General, Petroleum Commission, The Gambia, challenged the notion that governments must choose between protecting national interests and attracting investment.

“Protecting national interests and enabling investment should not be viewed as competing objectives. A strong regulatory framework must achieve both, creating value for resource owners while providing investors with the clarity, predictability and commercial viability required to operate successfully,” Jobe explained.

The panel concluded with a call for African energy stakeholders to move beyond dialogue towards practical action, strengthening partnerships, and aligning regulatory and commercial frameworks to unlock responsible investment and long-term growth.

Oando said it continues to bring its operational experience and indigenous perspective to critical industry conversations, advocating for the partnerships, policy certainty, and collaborative frameworks needed to unlock Africa’s energy potential, strengthen energy security, and deliver sustainable value for governments, investors, and host communities.