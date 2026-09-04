2027: Obaigbena Urges Politicians to Focus on Issues, Avoid Smear Campaigns

• FG: Free media, institutional continuity key to Nigeria’s future

•Adesina hails NELFUND as major investment in nation’s youth

•Daily Times honours prominent citizens across sectors

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Chairman of THISDAY and Arise Media Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, yesterday urged political leaders preparing for the 2027 elections to campaign on policies and issues rather than resort to personal attacks and smear campaigns.

Obaigbena spoke during a panel discussion at the centenary celebration of the Daily Times of Nigeria held at the THISDAY DOME in Abuja, where he examined the changing media landscape and the responsibility of the press to deepen democratic debate.

The event themed: “Honouring the Past, Shaping the Future,” also featured the unveiling of the Nigerian Grand Book and the recognition of Nigerians, who have contributed significantly to the development of the country.

The media mogul participated in the session with a former Managing Director of the Daily Times, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi, and business executive, Mustafa Chike-Obi.

Speaking on the 2027 elections, Obaigbena challenged presidential candidates and other political leaders to engage Nigerians in substantive debates on policies, rather than spend time on frivolities.

He said: “I believe I should implore our leaders to fight the election on policies. Should we have subsidy or should we not? Let us debate it.

“Should we go back to the command-and-control exchange rates, or should we allow the markets? Should we have tax reforms such that we can equalise the gaps between the rich and the poor?

“How do we deal with insecurity? Is state police an answer? What does Abubakar Atiku think? What does Peter Obi think? Let us debate our future on policies.”

Obaigbena cautioned politicians against returning to the era of smear campaigns, insisting that Nigerians deserve to know the alternatives being offered by competing political parties and candidates.

“Let us not return to any smear campaign. Let us domesticate our fight in Nigeria and debate policies that affect people especially poverty, hardship. What is your alternative?” he added.

On the changing dynamics of the media space, Obaigbena argued that although the methods of distributing news had changed dramatically because of technology, the fundamental responsibilities of journalism remained the same.

“Journalism remains the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. The forms of distribution have changed. The audiences have expanded as distribution is now in individual hands. That’s what technology has done,” he said.

He further called on the media to insist on presidential debates, arguing that Nigerians have a right to hear directly from those seeking to govern them.

“We want to hear from them. We want to see the debates. The media must insist on it because the Nigerian people need it,” he stated.

For his part, President Bola Tinubu underscored the importance of a free media, including the preservation of national memory and institutional continuity in the growth and development of Nigeria.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, the president used the occasion to highlight the critical role of the media in a democracy, while drawing attention to the importance of preserving Nigeria’s history and strengthening institutions for future generations.

According to Tinubu, the media remains indispensable to democracy because of its role in informing citizens, holding the government accountable and preserving the history of the nation.

He described the centenary of Daily Times, which he called the “flagstaff of Nigerian journalism,” as not merely a celebration of longevity but a testament to “endurance, relevance and institutional resilience.

“For a century, the Daily Times has not only reported the Nigerian story; it has been an important part of the history of our country,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the newspaper had documented the colonial era, the struggle for independence, nation-building and the evolution of contemporary democracy, capturing personalities and events that shaped Nigeria’s national identity.

The president said the lessons of history should guide present and future generations, warning that a country that forgets its past risks repeating its mistakes.

“A nation that forgets its history is at risk of repeating its mistakes. But a nation that understands its history can draw wisdom from its successes, learn from its setbacks and confidently design its future,” he said.

Tinubu linked the lesson of historical continuity to his administration’s reform agenda, insisting that the government’s policies were designed not merely to alter existing arrangements but to change the country’s economic trajectory.

“The reforms of the present administration are not simply about changing policies; they are about changing the trajectory of our nation,” he said.

According to him, the reforms seek to establish a stronger fiscal foundation, create a more productive economy, strengthen institutions, attract investment, improve infrastructure and expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

He added that the ultimate objective was to position Nigeria to compete more effectively in the global economy.

The president also endorsed the Nigerian Grand Book unveiled at the event, describing it as important to preserving Nigeria’s institutional memory and enabling Nigerians to tell their own story from their own perspective.

He said the publication would help future generations appreciate the resilience, creativity, sacrifice and possibilities that had characterised Nigeria’s journey.

Tinubu said the government attached great importance to national identity, social inclusion and collective memory, stressing that Nigeria’s diversity should be deployed as an asset rather than allowed to become a source of division.

“Our diversity is one of Nigeria’s greatest assets, and our history provides us with countless examples of what Nigerians can accomplish when our differences are transformed into strength rather than division,” he said.

He challenged Nigerians to look beyond immediate challenges and consider the country they wanted to build over the next century.

Tinubu also drew attention to Nigeria’s projected population growth, saying the country’s population could reach about 450 million by 2050, with significant implications for food security, water supply and human survival.

He said the Renewed Hope Agenda was therefore focused on building an economy that created opportunities rather than dependency, while strengthening infrastructure and connecting communities and markets.

In his keynote address, former President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) as one of the most consequential initiatives for expanding access to tertiary education in the country.

Adesina, who served as Nigeria’s Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2011 to 2015 before leading the AfDB from 2015 to 2025, said NELFUND could help remove financial barriers preventing qualified Nigerians from accessing higher education.

“The NELFUND is one of the most consequential initiatives in Nigeria’s history for expanding access to tertiary education.

“By reducing financial barriers to higher education, it advances the principle that no qualified Nigerian should be denied the opportunity to pursue tertiary education because of financial circumstances,” Adesina said.

He commended Tinubu for championing the initiative, arguing that investment in education and young people was ultimately an investment in Nigeria’s human capital and future prosperity.

Adesina, whose keynote was titled: “Daily Times at 100: Lessons in Nation Building,” said nation-building was not the responsibility of one person, administration or generation, but a process requiring continuity and the strengthening of institutions inherited from previous generations.