Tiger Woods Gets Five-year Driving Ban

Tiger Woods has agreed not to contest a reckless driving charge as part of a deal with prosecutors, reducing the original charge of driving under the influence from a rollover crash in Florida.

The golfer accepted a five-year suspension of his driving licence and a $1,000 (£742) fine, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in Martin County, Florida.

Woods was arrested after the March crash, and had passed a breathalyser test but declined further testing for other drugs.

He pleaded not guilty the same month to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing. Woods, 50, said he was seeking treatment after the incident.

“I’m completely confident and comfortable with the resolution of this case,” Florida State Attorney Thomas Bakkedahl said at a press conference after the hearing.

He said he strove to treat Woods like any other defendant.

“Today I resolved case involving a man who drives a golf ball for a living,” Bakkedahl said. “Tomorrow, I’ll resolve a case in the same matter for a man who drives a nail for a living.

No one was injured in the crash, though Woods had to crawl out through the passenger door to free himself.

Police released body camera footage in April that captured the aftermath of the incident, showing the golfing legend after his vehicle clipped a truck and rolled over.

In the video, Woods appears calm, kneeling on one knee as he tells officers: “I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden, boom”.

Woods told officers he had not consumed alcohol that day. When asked about any prescription medication, he responded, “I take a few”, adding he had done so earlier that morning.