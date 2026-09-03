Relief As RAAMP Begins Construction of 50.73km Road in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents have expressed relief as the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) commenced the construction of a 50.73-kilometre rural road linking several communities across Katsina, Jibia and Kaita Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

The road, which is expected to improve transportation and boost economic activities in the affected communities, connects Dutsen Safe Low Cost, Yarkutungu, Dutsen Safe Village, Daga, Riko, Radi, Matsai, Kagadama, Kabobi and Tashar Nakande.

When THISDAY visited some of the benefitting agrarian communities on Thursday, it was observed that the project is carefully designed to provide easier access to the rural communities, particularly farmers and traders across the three local government areas.

Awarded to Mutual Commitment Company Limited (MCC) in December 2025 with 18 months completion timeframe, the 50.73-kilometre rural road project, when completed, would also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and other goods to major markets within Katsina and the neighbouring Niger Republic.

In an interview with THISDAY during the visit, residents of communities along the project route, expressed relief over the commencement of the project by the Katsina State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project.

One of the residents, Nafi’u Adamu, said the construction of the road would improve access to healthcare, education and other social amenities, and strengthen connectivity between the rural communities and urban centres.

“This road, when completed, will ease the movement of people, farm produce and other goods, especially for our rural communities that face difficulties in accessing major roads and markets due to poor road conditions,” he said.

A farmer from Dutsen-Safe village, Salisu Sada, explained that the road would cushion the hardship bedeviling farmers in transporting agricultural produce from farms to markets, tackle post-harvest losses and improve access to potential buyers.

As construction progresses, Sada said residents of the affected communities are expected to benefit from improved mobility and economic opportunities for traders, as well as agricultural activities once the road is completed.

On his part, the Site Manager of the project, Mr Shuaibu Yahaya, assured residents of the affected communities that the Mutual Commitment Company Limited would complete the 50.73-kilometere rural road project by August 2027.

He addressed concerns raised by residents over a section of the road linking Dutsen-Safe Low Cost to Yerkutungu Market, which he acknowledged had posed a major challenge, particularly during the rainy season.

According to him, the company plans to produce precast concrete structures at its workshop and transport them to the affected location for installation after excavation and proper alignment by surveyors.

“This one is going to be very soon,” Yahaya assured, adding that temporary intervention would be provided to ease the hardship faced by residents of the Dutsen-Safe Low Cost and Yarkutungu communities.

Responding, the Katsina State Project Coordinator of RAAMP, Mr. Yusuf Yahaya, said the implementation of the road project forms part of broader efforts to improve rural infrastructure and promote economic development by addressing transportation challenges confronting farming communities.

He said: “The construction of this road is part of RAAMP efforts to open up rural communities, strengthen access to markets and support agricultural and socio-economic development across Katsina State.”

He explained that more than 300 kilometres of rural roads and three markets across Katsina State are currently undergoing different interventions by the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project.

He said the Katsina RAAMP had promoted agricultural productivity, strengthened rural economies, created employment opportunities and improved the livelihoods of farming communities across the state.

The project coordinator further disclosed that RAAMP supported the institutional capacity of relevant state agencies and local stakeholders to sustainably manage rural infrastructure for development and economic activities to thrive in the state.

According to him, “The Katsina Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (Katsina RAAMP) is a rural development initiative designed to improve access to markets and essential services for rural communities across Katsina State, Nigeria.

“The project focuses mainly on rehabilitating and upgrading rural roads and agricultural market infrastructure. By improving transportation links between farming communities and markets, RAAMP aims to reduce travel time and transportation costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and increase farmers’ access to profitable markets.”

While appealing to contractors handling RAAMP projects in the state to shun shoddy jobs, the state project coordinator admonished residents along the projects route to give them the needed support in order to execute quality and globally accepted projects.