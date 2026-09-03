Nigeria Emerges Global Fertility Destination As Intended Parents Choose IVF, Surrogacy at Home

Making Families Surrogacy Limited says cost, speed and cultural care are driving diaspora and international patients back to Nigeria in 2026

For years, the story of fertility treatment in Nigeria was simple: if you could afford it, you flew out. To London, Dubai and India. In 2026, that story is changing.

World-class fertility care is now available in Nigeria, attracting Nigerians at home, Diaspora Africans, and International Intended Parents who are choosing to start their families closer to culture, community and considerate care.

“For so long people believed you had to leave Africa to get proper IVF,” said Fertility Counselor at Making Families Surrogacy Limited, Peace Mmewurum-Udeh.

“The technology, the embryologists, the success rates — they are here now. What makes us different is the heart behind the science.”

From Medical Tourism to Global Fertility Destination

Nigeria now has 80+ registered IVF centres equipped with time-lapse incubators, vitrification, and PGT labs — the same equipment used in top United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US) clinics. Success rates for women under 35 now rival global averages at 80 per cent + per cycle. But the biggest draw isn’t just the tech. Its cost, speed, and care.

– IVF cycle in Nigeria: N4.5 million – N6.5 million.

– In the US: $20,000 – $30,000

– In the UK/Canada/EU: 6–12 month wait for consultation

-In Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt: treatment can start the same month

Whether patients are flying in from Houston, London, Toronto, or Accra, they are finding doctors who understand their faith, family dynamics, and the stigma around infertility.

Surrogacy: Speed, Transparency and Heart

For intended parents, who need a surrogate, Nigeria is offering something many countries cannot: access without the wait. At Making Families Surrogacy Limited, surrogacy journeys that used to take 18–24 months overseas can now begin within weeks of medical and legal clearance.

“Our considerate all-inclusive packages are designed to be accessible without compromising safety, ethics, or care,” Mmewurum-Udeh explained. “Every package covers medical screening, IVF, surrogate arrangement and management, legal support, delivery and post-birth — with clear milestones and no hidden fees.”

The agency reports a notable increase in inquiries from diaspora and international clients in 2026, citing shorter timelines, cultural understanding, and significantly lower costs compared to $120,000+ in the US or €70,000+ in Europe.

“We match intended parents with screened, healthy and willing surrogates right here in Nigeria,” Mmewurum-Udeh added. “We walk with you through every scan, every legal step, every prayer. You don’t have to navigate this alone, and you don’t have to do it far from home.”

For many families, this means no transatlantic flights for monitoring, no time-zone stress, and the opportunity to have grandparents present.

Come Home to Your Miracle

To every intended parent still waiting, the message is clear: your miracle doesn’t have to wait. It’s possible here. Nigeria is no longer just a country people leave for treatment. It’s the country the world is coming to for treatment.

Making Families Surrogacy Limited is a Nigeria-based fertility support and surrogacy agency providing compassionate, ethical, and transparent reproductive care. The organization connects intended parents with comprehensive IVF and surrogacy services, including medical coordination, surrogate screening and management, and legal support. With a focus on cultural understanding and patient-centred care, Making Families Surrogacy Limited is committed to making family-building accessible to Nigerians, Diaspora Africans and international clients.