PSG Reject Man City’s Bid for Super Falcons’ Echegini

Manchester City have had several offers rejected by Paris St-Germain in their pursuit of midfielder Jennifer Echegini.

The 25-year-old is considered a key player at PSG and sources at the French club say they are unwilling to sell with a year remaining on her contract.

The Nigerian international, who spent most of her youth career in England, has been at PSG for two years following a season at Juventus.

Last year, she scored the winning goal in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final against Morocco, helping Nigeria claim a record-extending 10th title.

City have until Thursday’s transfer deadline to sign players before this weekend’s start of the Women’s Super League season.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Vivianne Miedema – who plays in midfield and attack – will miss the beginning of the season with a knee injury.

PSG played Eintracht Frankfurt in a Women’s Champions League third round qualifying tie last night.

BBC Sport reported this week that Arsenal have agreed terms to sign France defender Elisa de Almeida from PSG.

Sources in France suggest the fee could be about £550,000 and she is expected to join before today’s deadline.