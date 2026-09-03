IBB Club to Host 2026 AACT November 4-6

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) will be hosted at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja from November 4 to November 6.

The President, Ladies’ Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Dr Lami Ahmed, disclosed in Abuja.

She said the biennial Africa’s premier women’s amateur golf team championship will bring together some of Africa’s finest female amateur golfers.

Ahmed likened the tournament to “AFCON of football” which is a competition among nations, where by the contestants are playing for their country rather than themselves.

The AACT, she reckoned, provides an important pathway for the development and international exposure of women and young female golfers.

She noted that the platform will expose Nigeria as a destination for international sport, culture and tourism, women and youth development, business and investment and continental friendship and cooperation.

The championship is to be played over three days and will bring together female amateur golfers, national teams, officials, supporters and delegates from across Africa.

Its projected budget is approximately ₦547 million, which the LGAN seeks to raise through financial and in-kind support from government institutions, corporate organizations, development partners and individuals.

The money will cover the hosting of the delegation from about 30 countries to be accommodated at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, and all the other logistics that are involved.

“What excites us is what this gathering represents. For one week, Abuja will become a meeting point for African women in sport. We want every participating country to arrive in Nigeria and feel welcomed from the moment they enter Abuja until the moment they depart,” Ahmed said.

The AACT is a team event with three players and a captain to represent each country.

As a gross event, the best two scores each day from each player will count towards the country’s cumulative scores. The scores will also count towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).