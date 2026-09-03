Ingentia Unveils Agbaroji as New MD, Pledges Growth, Operational Excellence 

Ejiofor Alike

A leading indigenous oil and gas exploration and production company, Ingentia Energies Limited (IEL), has announced the appointment of seasoned industry professional, Mr Victor Agbaroji, as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026, with a commitment to consolidate existing achievements and drive the company into a new phase of growth.

The unveiling ceremony, held in Lagos, marked the formal transition of leadership from the outgoing Interim Managing Director, Mr. Charles Odita, who successfully steered the company over the past six months.

Speaking during the event, Odita described his tenure from March to August 2026 as an exciting and productive period during which the company recorded significant milestones.

“It is my privilege today to hand over the affairs of Ingentia Energies Limited to the incoming Managing Director, Engr. Victor Agbaroji. The company has achieved a lot within the last six months, it is our desire that the new Managing Director will take us to the next level and I am confident that as an industry veteran, he would ‘hit the ground running’ and accelerate the company’s growth trajectory.’’

In his acceptance remarks, Agbaroji paid tribute to the achievements recorded under Odita’s leadership and pledged to build on the solid foundation already established.

“Our immediate focus is to consolidate and sustain the gains we have made. Ingentia Energies has set the pace among its peers in growing the company since the acquisition of its licence, and we intend to maintain that momentum holding in high esteem our company’s greatest assets-people, and taking into recognition the importance of safety, talent development, innovation and cost competitiveness.”

Agbaroji brings over 31 years of extensive experience spanning the entire oil and gas value chain.