  • Wednesday, 2nd September, 2026

Afriland Appoints Ayobami-Ojo Independent Non-executive Director

Business | 5 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

Afriland Properties Plc has announced the appointment of Iyabode Olayemi Ayobami-Ojo as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Iyabode Ayobami-Ojo brings over three decades of experience spanning real estate, business services, corporate governance, and institutional development. 

She joins the Board following a distinguished career at NNPC Limited, culminating in her appointment as Managing Director of NNPC Properties Limited, where she led the company’s strategic repositioning, strengthened governance, enhanced commercial performance and drove initiatives to optimise asset value and create sustainable growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Afriland Properties Plc, Azubike Emodi, said: “We are delighted to welcome Iyabode Ayobami-Ojo to the Board of Afriland Properties Plc. Her experience in real estate, governance, and asset optimisation brings a valuable perspective to the Board. Her track record of leading transformation and strengthening institutions will be particularly valuable as we continue to execute our strategy, grow our portfolio and create sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

The appointment reflects Afriland Properties Plc’s commitment to strong corporate governance, Board effectiveness and experienced leadership, as the Company continues to strengthen its position in Nigeria’s evolving real estate sector.

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