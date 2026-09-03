FG: AMS Rollout Will Boost Data-driven Broadcasting, Strengthen Digital Switch Over   

Emma Okonji

The federal government has said the phase rollout of Audience Measurement System (AMS) in 60,000 households across 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, will support data-driven broadcasting industry.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated this during a press conference held in Lagos to announce the commencement of the AMS phase one rollout.

According to him, the initiative will also strengthen the Digital Switch Over (DSO) platform that was relaunched in June this year.

Spearheaded by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) under the brand name FreeTV, the DSO initiative is driving Nigeria’s transition from analogue to digital broadcasting. Targeting nationwide coverage and more than 100 free-to-air channels, the DSO provides the digital infrastructure on which the new AMS will operate.

The minister said the rollout, which will start from Lagos that is expected to cover 7,000 surveyed households in Lagos at the completion of the exercise.

Phase two rollout will cover Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, while phase three

rollout will cover the remaining key media markets across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, building a comprehensive, pan-Nigerian Audience Measurement System.

Represented by the Director-General, Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, he said: “At its core, AMS will help Nigeria better understand her audiences: who is watching, what they are watching, and when they are watching. This information is vital to broadcasters, advertisers, content producers, investors and regulators. It can help broadcasters improve programming, enable advertisers to make better-informed decisions, support content producers and strengthen the overall sustainability and competitiveness of Nigeria’s broadcasting industry. A reliable Audience Measurement System can strengthen investor confidence, support the production of quality Nigerian content and create opportunities across our media and creative industries.”

According to the minister, the initiative is also consistent with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly its emphasis on digital transformation, innovation, investment, job creation and economic diversification. “As Nigeria modernises its broadcasting environment through initiatives such as the Digital Switch Over, it is equally important that we have modern and credible systems for understanding the audiences we serve,” the minister further said.

Speaking at the press conference, the Director-General of NBC, Mr Charles Ebuebu, said First Media and Entertainment Integrated Limited (FMEIL) Nigeria, in technical partnership with GARB, Bulgaria, was appointed by the NBC and the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) to design, develop and deliver an Audience Measurement System in Nigeria, commencing with Television Audience Measurement (TAM).

“The rollout of Audience Measurement System marks a transformative milestone for Nigeria’s broadcasting ecosystem. By providing accurate, passive tracking of audience consumption patterns, the system addresses long-standing industry challenges and brings unprecedented transparency to advertising media preferences. As a facilitator among broadcasters, advertisers and measurement providers, NBC is committed to fostering a collaborative environment in which feedback shapes a resilient, value-driven market. Ultimately, this service strengthens our regulatory capacity and enhances service delivery for our stakeholders,” Ebuebu said.

Giving details of the phase rollout of AMS, the Chief Operating Officer of FMEIL-GARB, Mr. Patrick Gomes, said the new system would revolutionise audience research by replacing traditional, manual diary-based methods with a modern Peoplemeter-based Television Audience Measurement service.

According to him, devices installed in selected homes will passively and securely capture viewing habits, transmitting data daily to a central data centre. This provides broadcasters, advertisers, and regulators with an accurate, real-time picture of audience behaviour across Nigeria.

Gomes said the Lagos deployment followed a rigorous technical testing phase and a successful proof-of-concept pilot in selected Lagos homes.

According to him, households selected for the national panel will play a crucial role in shaping Nigeria’s official television measurement standard. In recognition of their contribution, participating households will receive a monthly data incentive, in addition to the free device that will be installed in their homes.

He said installers have been recruited and adequately trained to visit the already surveyed homes for the installation of the devices.

“Our recruiters are fully trained and guided by a structured, step-by-step approach, with complete scripts, prompts and answers to frequently asked questions. The process concludes with a confirmation text message to the chosen household, detailing the date, time and technician’s name for security verification. Thereafter, trained technicians install the Peoplemeter device and data router in the homes of chosen panellists, ensuring that television viewing data is securely transmitted to our data centre daily,” Gomes said.