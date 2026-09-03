DOES AI KNOW THE TRUTH?

It seems that more and more job applications are done online and then AI decides who it likes the most. It might be best to make sure you include that you are a regular AI user. Soon it will get to the stage where AI might make the final decision on who is best to fill the position and then decide that AI itself can do the job well.

Many, if not all, people ‘enhance’ their resume with achievements that will get them noticed. Conversational languages skills becomes fluency, knowing what a spreadsheet is becomes an Excel expert. There should be a requirement for the truth and only the truth.

If your resume isn’t getting you that job put in something that will be noticed. A friend included his ‘U13 Sports Most Improved Player’ award, probably not a useful skill in most offices but people noticed it. AI might consider it as very few applicants will mention that.

Good luck with the search or the search engine.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

28 Landale St, Box Hill, Vic

Australia