Police Arrest Man With 1,500 Sachets of RUTF in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested one Muhammad Aliyu, over alleged criminal conspiracy and diversion of 1,500 sachets of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF).

The RUTF, packed in three sacks, was intercepted by police surveillance officers attached to the Batagarawa Division on August 26, 2026, at about 7:40 p.m., following credible intelligence.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the food supplements were meant for free distribution at public healthcare facilities for the treatment of malnourished children.

He explained that the suspect, during interrogation, confessed to obtaining the items from one Zaharaddini Musa, a clinic staff member who is currently at large.

He said the suspect remains in custody and was assisting the command’s efforts to apprehend his alleged accomplice and uncover the extent of the network involved in the diversion of the humanitarian supplies.

“The suspect was found in illegal possession of three (3) sacks containing one thousand five hundred (1,500) sachets of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) commonly known as ‘Yar Kwamaso.’

“These items are designated for free distribution at public healthcare facilities to treat malnourished children. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to obtaining the exhibits from one Zaharaddini Musa, ‘m’, a clinic staff member who is currently at large,” Aliyu said in the statement.

The state police public relations officer warned individuals and groups against the unauthorised possession, sale, purchase or diversion of RUTF and other public health commodities.

He stressed that RUTF is not meant for sale, adding that the specialised nutritional product is exclusively intended for vulnerable and malnourished children and is distributed free of charge under clinical supervision.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Umar Fage, directed a thorough investigation into the case and ordered that the suspect and other persons found culpable be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.

He admonished members of the public to report suspicious activities involving the diversion of government palliatives and medical supplies to the nearest police station for prompt action.