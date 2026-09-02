G100 Summit: Can Opposition Turn Arithmetic into Victory in 2027?

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Ex-Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and other presidential candidates currently face a daunting task of subordinating their ambitions and ideological differences to a common platform against incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, who is seeking re-election at the January, 2027 poll. Sunday Aborisade examines the hurdles before them.

The opposition’s latest attempt to forge a common front against President Bola Tinubu has revived memories of the historic 2015 election, when disparate political forces buried their differences, formed the All Progressives Congress and ended the Peoples Democratic Party’s 16-year grip on power.

But while the arithmetic of opposition unity appears compelling, the politics of achieving it may prove far more difficult.

At the G100 Summit in Abuja on Monday, six opposition parties which include the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM) and Social Democratic Party (SDP), agreed to begin structured negotiations aimed at building a common platform ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The summit, however, stopped deliberately short of the most contentious question: who will fly the opposition’s presidential flag? That omission was not accidental. It may well be the most difficult issue confronting the coalition project.

Convener of the G100 Summit, Salihu Mohammed Lukman, framed the argument in brutally simple terms: arithmetic.

According to him, the opposition’s failure to coordinate in 2023 produced a situation in which the eventual winner secured less than nine million votes, while two major opposition candidates collectively attracted about 13 million votes.

His argument is that nobody needed to “steal” opposition votes for the ruling party to win. The opposition divided them itself.

That is the central logic behind the emerging coalition: if the votes of the major opposition blocs can be consolidated behind one candidate, President Tinubu could face a fundamentally different electoral contest in 2027.

But Nigerian politics has repeatedly demonstrated that votes do not automatically add up simply because political leaders decide to cooperate.

The real question is whether the coalition can transform numerical strength into organisational unity, ideological coherence and, most importantly, a mutually acceptable presidential ticket.

The 2015 experience remains the opposition’s most powerful political reference point. Then, the opposition understood that defeating an incumbent president required more than individual popularity. It required political consolidation. The merger that produced the APC brought together the Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress for Progressive Change, All Nigeria Peoples Party and a faction of the PDP.

It also attracted influential political actors who had previously operated from opposing camps.

The result was historic: Muhammadu Buhari defeated the incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, marking Nigeria’s first peaceful transfer of presidential power from a ruling party to an opposition party.

Lukman’s message at the G100 Summit was that the lesson was not sentiment but structure. “They negotiated. They wrote things down. They agreed on the candidate before they knew who the candidate would be,” he said.

The emerging coalition has wisely avoided beginning with the question of who becomes president. Instead, it has proposed committees to work out a national covenant, a single-term transition charter, a national reform programme and a roadmap to a common presidential candidate.

This sequencing could prove one of the initiative’s greatest strengths. The opposition understands, at least theoretically, that personal ambition must not precede the rules of engagement.

The strongest argument for the coalition is simple: fragmentation may hand Tinubu a second term even if the combined opposition commands a substantial share of the electorate.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and other opposition figures demonstrated in 2023 that Nigeria has a large electorate willing to vote against the ruling party. What was lacking was a sufficiently broad political alignment.

The proposed coalition also has geographical and political advantages.

Atiku brings enormous experience, a national political network and a substantial constituency built over several presidential contests. Obi commands considerable support, particularly among younger voters and sections of the urban electorate, and demonstrated remarkable electoral strength in 2023. Other opposition figures bring their own regional, organisational and ideological constituencies.

If these blocs can be placed behind one candidate, the resulting electoral coalition could be formidable. There is also the possibility of combining political structures.

A presidential candidate with strong national recognition could benefit from the organisational machinery of several parties, while the parties themselves could negotiate legislative and state-level arrangements designed to maximise the coalition’s chances.

The coalition’s proposed committees could provide the institutional framework needed to prevent the arrangement from becoming another personality-driven alliance.

But the Presidential Question Remains

And therein lies the coalition’s greatest weakness. The opposition has personalities with presidential ambitions, not merely political parties looking for a candidate.

Atiku is associated with the ADC and remains one of Nigeria’s most experienced presidential contenders while Obi has a powerful political identity and a movement that transcends conventional party structures. Other presidential hopefuls, including figures linked to the SDP, PRP and other opposition platforms, also have ambitions of their own.

The question is therefore not whether the opposition can identify a popular candidate. It is whether the other aspirants will accept losing to that candidate. This was one of the central lessons of 2023.

Opposition leaders agreed on the need for change but failed to agree on the vehicle through which that change should occur.

A coalition can survive ideological differences. It can even survive personal distrust. What is considerably harder is convincing a presidential aspirant who believes he can win to surrender his ambition for another politician.

The ADC has already offered an important indication of the difficulty ahead. Its National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the party could defeat Tinubu independently but believed cooperation could make the task easier.

It means coalition participation may not necessarily be conditional on the emergence of a single presidential candidate. Yet a coalition without a single presidential candidate may simply reproduce the fragmentation it is designed to eliminate.

Perhaps nowhere is the ideological challenge more visible than in the question of fuel subsidy. The subsidy issue is not merely an economic policy disagreement. It goes to the heart of what different opposition politicians believe the Nigerian state should do in response to hardship.

The ADC has openly maintained that fuel subsidy should be restored as part of measures to reduce the burden of living costs.

Obi, however, has consistently been associated with the argument that Nigeria cannot indefinitely rely on subsidy arrangements that impose heavy fiscal costs, particularly where such resources could be redirected into productive sectors. This creates a potentially explosive contradiction.

How can parties seeking to present Nigerians with a common economic programme campaign together when their leading presidential figures disagree on one of the most politically sensitive economic policies in the country? The subsidy debate therefore provides a test of whether the proposed coalition is genuinely a political merger of ideas or merely an electoral arrangement designed to defeat Tinubu.

The ADC itself has acknowledged the problem.

If one party insists on restoring subsidy while another rejects such a policy, what becomes the basis of their common programme? That question cannot be postponed indefinitely.

The coalition will eventually have to determine whether its presidential candidate will campaign on a negotiated economic programme or whether the parties will retain freedom to maintain distinct ideological positions.

A vague programme may make the coalition appear opportunistic. A rigid programme may alienate one or more of its major constituencies.

Despite these contradictions, the coalition has a significant political opportunity.

Nigeria enters the 2027 contest amid widespread public anxiety over the cost of living, insecurity, unemployment and economic hardship.

The G100 communique specifically identified insecurity, rising living costs and the scarcity of jobs and opportunities as reasons for transcending narrow party interests. This gives the opposition an opportunity to turn the election into a referendum on governance rather than a collection of personalities.

But public dissatisfaction does not automatically translate into opposition votes. Nigerians may be unhappy with government performance while remaining unconvinced that the opposition offers a credible alternative. The coalition therefore needs more than anti-Tinubu rhetoric.

It must answer the question: what happens the morning after victory?

Its proposed “Government of National Competence” and single-term transition charter could be an attempt to answer that question. If properly developed, such a framework could reassure voters who fear that another coalition might merely reproduce the internal contradictions that have historically weakened Nigerian governments.

The promise of a limited transition government, followed by deeper institutional reforms, could also become a powerful campaign message.

The greatest threat to the coalition may not come from the APC. It may come from within. Nigeria’s political history is littered with alliances that collapsed under the weight of personal ambition, disagreements over ticket allocation, control of party structures and distribution of political offices.

The G100 convener recognised this danger when he warned that the opposition had sometimes been defeated by itself especially by parties that could not keep agreements, individuals who could not stay the course and frameworks that were not sufficiently explicit. That is perhaps the most important warning issued at the summit.

A coalition agreement must therefore answer difficult questions before the election. Who selects the presidential candidate? What is the selection formula?

Will there be a primary election, consensus, polling, delegate voting or an independent selection mechanism? How will the running mate be chosen? What happens if an aspirant rejects the outcome? How will campaign funds be raised and distributed?

How will legislative candidates be accommodated? What happens to state-level ambitions where coalition parties are already competing against one another?

And perhaps most importantly, what sanctions apply when a party or individual violates the agreement?

Without credible answers, the coalition could become another photo opportunity rather than an electoral machine.

The relationship between Atiku and Obi may eventually become one of the coalition’s defining tests. Both have significant national followings. Both have presidential experience. Both have supporters who believe they are uniquely positioned to defeat Tinubu. But neither can plausibly demand that all others simply surrender to him without a transparent process.

The coalition’s best hope may therefore lie in creating a mechanism in which neither Atiku nor Obi determines the outcome.

A transparent process could make the eventual winner easier for the other aspirants to accept. Conversely, any perception that the coalition was created to produce a predetermined candidate could destroy it.

This is why the proposed four-week roadmap to a common presidential candidate is important, but also potentially dangerous. Four weeks may be enough to produce a document. It may not be enough to resolve years of rivalry, competing political interests and divergent economic philosophies.

Can the coalition succeed? Yes, but only if its leaders recognise that defeating Tinubu is the easy part of the argument. The harder task is creating a coalition that Nigerians believe can govern. The opposition has arithmetic on its side. It has public dissatisfaction to exploit. It has experienced political figures, emerging parties and a large pool of voters dissatisfied with the status quo.

What it lacks is demonstrated capacity to subordinate individual ambition to collective strategy.

The 2015 coalition succeeded because its participants eventually accepted that no individual or party could achieve the objective alone. The 2027 opposition must reach the same conclusion.

But there is another difference. The APC alliance of 2015 was eventually transformed into an actual political party with a central structure. The current initiative appears, at least for now, to be a cooperation framework involving several parties that intend to retain their identities. That could provide flexibility, but it could equally produce ambiguity.

The coalition’s success will therefore depend on whether its architects can convert cooperation from a slogan into enforceable political architecture.

At the Abuja summit, the parties agreed to establish a Central Leadership Committee, Publicity and Communication Committee and Legal Committee, alongside five working groups tasked with producing key documents within four weeks. That is a promising beginning. But Nigeria has seen impressive communiques before.

What will matter is what happens when the first difficult decision arrives. If the coalition can agree on the rules before agreeing on the candidate, resolve the subsidy question, develop a credible economic programme and create a transparent mechanism for choosing its presidential standard-bearer, it could fundamentally alter the 2027 contest.

If, however, Atiku, Obi and the other contenders conclude that their individual chances are better outside the coalition, the much-advertised opposition arithmetic could once again become politically meaningless.

The 2027 election may therefore be decided long before Nigerians enter the polling booth. It may be decided in the negotiation rooms where opposition leaders must choose between ambition and arithmetic.

The G100 summit has opened that door.

Whether they walk through it together, or once again walk through separate doors, remains the defining question.