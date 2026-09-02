Sani Musa Mourns Lifelong Friend, Mohammed Bello, After 43 Years of Brotherhood

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has expressed deep grief over the death of his longtime friend and brother, Mohammed Bala (MB), who died shortly after midnight on Monday at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

Musa, in a moving tribute to the deceased, described his passing as a devastating loss, saying the 43 years of friendship, brotherhood, shared memories and difficult and joyful moments had created a bond that death could not erase.

The senator, who is currently representing the Niger East Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, said he was struggling to come to terms with the reality of losing a friend with whom he had shared more than four decades of his life.

“I am struggling to find the words to express the pain in my heart over the passing of my dear friend and brother, Mohammed Bala (MB),” Musa said in the statement he personally signed on Wednesday.

According to him, his relationship with Mohammed began in 1983 and endured for 43 years, encompassing “four decades of friendship, brotherhood, memories, laughter, conversations, difficult moments and beautiful moments”.

“Today, I am finding it difficult to accept that he is gone,” he added.

Musa described the deceased as “a fine gentleman in the truest sense”, noting that he was kind, patient, humble, gentle and deeply persevering.

“He had a good heart. He was the kind of friend whose presence brought comfort, and whose friendship you never took for granted,” the senator said.

Reflecting on their long relationship, Musa said the deceased had become an integral part of his personal journey, leaving behind memories that could never be recreated.

Musa said: “When I look back at the 43 years we shared, I realise how much of my own journey was intertwined with his.

“There are memories only the two of us could understand, moments that cannot be recreated and conversations that I wish I could have one more time.”

Musa said he would particularly miss the deceased’s presence, voice and kindness, as well as the reassurance of knowing that his friend was always there.

“I will miss him. I already miss him. I will miss his presence, his voice, his kindness and simply knowing that my friend was there,” he said.

While mourning the loss, the senator said death could not destroy the bond they had built over more than four decades.

“Death has taken him from us, but it cannot take away the memories, the brotherhood and the love that we shared for 43 years,” Musa said.

He expressed gratitude to the deceased for the years of friendship and brotherhood, praying that Allah would forgive his shortcomings and receive him with mercy.

According to him, “My dear Mohammed, thank you for the friendship, the brotherhood and the memories.

“May Allah reward you for every kindness you showed, forgive every shortcoming and receive you with His infinite mercy.”

Musa also prayed that Allah would illuminate and widen the deceased’s grave, grant him peace and make his final resting place one of the gardens of Jannah.

“May He grant you Aljannatul Firdausi, without reckoning,” he said.

The senator commiserated with the deceased’s family and other loved ones, praying for divine strength, patience and faith to enable them to bear what he described as a painful and irreparable loss.

He said although Mohammed had gone ahead of them, his memory would remain indelible.

“You have gone ahead of us, my dear friend and brother, but you will never be forgotten,” Musa said.

He concluded the tribute with prayers for the deceased to be admitted into Aljannatul Firdausi, saying: “May Allah grant Muhammad Bello Aljannatul Firdausi and make his final abode Jannatul Firdaus. Amin Ya Rabbal Alamin.”