‘INEC Will Conduct Free, Fair, Credible Elections in 2027’

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Shehu Wahab, has assured Nigerians that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct free, fair and credible elections in 2027.

Wahab disclosed this while speaking at the Inter-Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES in Lokoja in preparation for the 2027 general election in Kogi State, held in Lokoja yesterday.

He explained that the meeting is basically to showcase the level of preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the 2027 general election.

Wahab explained that the Inter-Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) was designed to handle election matters in the state.

The committee is expected to have the INEC assurance that the election will be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere to enable all Nigerians to participate in free, fair and credible elections.

He noted that INEC has already commenced the engagement of the critical stakeholders to ensure the success of the commission.

The REC pointed out that for a successful election, INEC is seeking cooperation from the security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

INEC noted that it is already partnering stakeholders, including NURTW, to convey the election materials to all polling units in Kogi State.

Kogi State Commissioner of Police and Chairman of Inter-Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), Naziru Kankafori, has assured the people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the general elections in 2027.

Kankafori, who gave this assurance while speaking to journalists shortly after the maiden inter-consultative committee on election security meeting at the Police Commissioner’s office in Lokoja yesterday, explained that the committee meeting became imperative to review the level of preparedness for the 2027 general election in Kogi State.

According to him, the committee looked at the security concerns, preparations, and security threats, as well as how to handle the situation when the need arises.

The police commissioner pointed out that the committee would soon roll out the electioneering guidelines in the state.

He added that the police and other security agencies would try as much as possible to prevent violence before, during, and after the general election in Kogi State.

Kankarofi assured the people that all the security agencies will ensure peaceful conduct of the general election in Kogi State.