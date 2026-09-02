Gov Otu Honours Shettima at 60, Salutes His Enduring Legacy of Service

Chinedu Eze





Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has felicitated Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing the milestone as a celebration of “a life consecrated to excellence, service and nation-building.”

In a goodwill message issued by his Chief Press Secretary and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, to commemorate the Vice President’s 60th birthday, Governor Otu extended his “profound felicitations” on behalf of the government and the good people of Cross River State, saying the occasion offered Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on a life marked by “remarkable accomplishments, uncommon courage and enduring patriotic service.”

Otu said Shettima’s journey into national leadership was particularly inspiring because it was built upon a foundation of professional excellence, intellectual depth and public-spiritedness.

He described the Vice President’s transition from the banking profession into public service and, ultimately, the nation’s second-highest office as “a remarkable odyssey defined by discipline, astuteness, enterprise and an abiding commitment to the greater good.”

According to the governor, Shettima’s years in the banking sector provided him with a formidable grounding in financial management, strategic thinking and institutional leadership, attributes which he said have remained evident throughout the Vice President’s public career.

“From the banking profession to the highest echelons of national leadership, Your Excellency has demonstrated that excellence in one sphere can be transformed into uncommon value in another,” Otu stated.

The governor further celebrated Shettima’s record of service in Borno State and at the national level, noting that his leadership has consistently reflected “intellectual sophistication, courage of conviction and a profound understanding of the complexities of governance.”

He said the Vice President’s capacity to navigate difficult national questions with composure and statesmanship had continued to inspire confidence in Nigeria’s future.

Otu described the Vice President as “a patriot of considerable depth and a statesman whose contributions transcend the boundaries of political office,” stressing that his commitment to national cohesion, economic prosperity and institutional development had earned him respect across political and regional divides.

“Your Excellency, your public life represents a compelling testament to the power of knowledge, experience and service deployed in the cause of nation-building,” he said.

Reflecting on the significance of the 60th birthday, the Governor said the milestone was more than a commemoration of age, describing it as “a luminous moment to honour an accomplished life and an enduring legacy.”

He added, “At 60, you stand not merely as a beneficiary of the passage of time, but as a custodian of experiences, accomplishments and lessons that continue to enrich our national journey.”

Governor Otu prayed that Almighty Allah would continue to grant the Vice President “resplendent health, abiding wisdom, renewed strength and divine grace” to discharge the responsibilities of his high office.

He also wished Shettima greater fulfilment in the years ahead, saying, “May the chapters yet unwritten in your life be adorned with peace, profound fulfilment and abundant blessings.”