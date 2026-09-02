Ogun Issues Fresh Flood Alert, Urges Residents in Vulnerable Areas to Relocate

James Sowole in Abeokuta





The Ogun State Government has issued a fresh flood alert ahead of the second phase of the 2026 rainy season, advising residents in vulnerable communities to remain vigilant and relocate to safer locations where necessary.

The warning followed a forecast by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) identifying Ogun among states expected to experience heavy rainfall during the year.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Ola Oresanya, the state government said the first phase of the rainy season, which ran from mid-March to July, witnessed intense rainfall and isolated flash floods in some parts of the state, but with comparatively minimal impact.

Oresanya attributed the modest impact to the proactive measures adopted by the government, including sustained public awareness and education, regular maintenance of rivers, streams and drainage channels, as well as improvements in waste management services.

He said particular attention had been given to major river channels and waterways, including Sokori River and its tributaries, Opa-Aro, Adiyan, Eruwuru, Yemule, Gbogidi Canal and Ijamido rivers and streams, among others.

According to him, NiMet’s Seasonal Climate Prediction indicates that the second phase of the 2026 rainy season is expected to commence in September, with the state projected to experience intense rainfall averaging about 360mm during the month.

He added that rainfall in inland parts of the state was expected to decline from October into early November.

The Commissioner however warned that the period could bring river and coastal flooding to some parts of the state due to prolonged rainfall, controlled overflow from Oyan Dam and tidal fluctuations, which could impede the flow velocity of the Ogun River.

He explained that the combined effect could result in temporary oversaturation of wetlands and floodplains, increasing the risk of flooding in vulnerable communities.

Oresanya therefore advised residents in Isheri, Arepo, Mawere, Magboro, Akute and Warewa, as well as parts of Abeokuta, to remain vigilant and relocate to safer locations where necessary.

The advisory also covers coastal communities including Makun-Omi, Iwopin, Oni, Ifaara and Igele in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area; Ebute-Imobi in Ijebu East Local Government Area; Tungeji Island and Agosasa in Ipokia Local Government Area; and communities located along the floodplains of the Ilo and Iju Rivers.

The Commissioner also urged fish farmers operating within floodplains and river corridors to harvest their stocks promptly to minimise potential losses arising from flooding.

He specifically advised fish farmers in Eriwe, Yemule, Ilase and Ayegbami, as well as those in other vulnerable communities, to heed the warning without delay.

Oresanya called on relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Local Government Authorities, emergency response organisations, community leaders and other stakeholders to intensify flood-response activities, maintain regular monitoring of vulnerable locations and ensure that drainage channels remain free of obstructions.

He also urged community leaders to strengthen public awareness campaigns in their respective communities, noting that timely information and early action remained critical to minimising the impact of potential flooding.

The Commissioner said the state government would continue to monitor weather forecasts and hydrological conditions in collaboration with NiMet, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority and other relevant stakeholders.

He assured residents that the government would sustain its efforts to minimise the adverse impact of flooding across the state, while appreciating residents for their cooperation in the measures that have contributed to the relatively low impact recorded during the first phase of the rainy season.

He urged residents to take the advisory seriously and remain responsive to further updates from the government and relevant emergency agencies.