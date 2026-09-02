Hamzat Urges Nigerian Youths to Uphold Faith, Integrity, Responsibility

Bennett Oghifo





Lagos State Deputy Governor and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerian youths to combine faith with integrity, discipline and responsibility, stressing that character must remain central to the pursuit of success.

Hamzat gave the charge at the 2026 Youth Programme of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries held at Odofin Park Estate, Ijesha, Lagos.

The programme which attracted a large gathering of youths and members of the church, was themed, “The Youth That Knows The Lord.”

The deputy governor, received by the leadership and members of the church, said Nigeria needed a new generation of young people who would not only pursue personal success but also deploy their talents, knowledge and values towards improving their communities and contributing to national development.

According to him, genuine faith must influence the conduct and decisions of young people, including their attitude towards work, relationships, public resources and their responsibilities to society.

“Knowing the Lord goes beyond merely knowing His name. Genuine knowledge of God should influence the choices young people make, how they treat others, their work ethic and their conduct, especially when no one is watching,” he said.

Hamzat stressed that a generation anchored on strong moral values and sound character was essential to building a peaceful, prosperous and just society.

He noted that greater opportunities came with greater responsibility, urging youths to see their personal achievements as a platform for creating positive change.

“Nigeria needs young people who will not only succeed personally, but will also make their communities better. Young people who will tell the truth, reject violence, refuse to cheat and respect public resources,” he said.

He added: “Young people who insist that leadership is about service, not privilege. And your faith must shape the way you participate in society.”

Hamzat also challenged youths to become active agents of positive change, rather than remaining passive observers of the challenges confronting the country.

He said young Nigerians who genuinely understood the values of faith should be prepared to bring truth where there was deception, peace where there was conflict, compassion where there was suffering and integrity where there was temptation.

While acknowledging the importance of talent, education, connections and ambition in achieving success, the deputy governor warned that these advantages could become liabilities when they were not supported by strong character.

He urged the youths to pay as much attention to who they become as to what they eventually achieve, cautioning against compromising their values in the pursuit of wealth, popularity, political influence or social status.

On the role of government in youth development, Hamzat described Lagos as a city of opportunities where young people could transform ideas into businesses, skills into livelihoods and talent into measurable impact.

He assured the youths that the Lagos State Government remained committed to expanding access to education, skills development, employment pathways and other opportunities that would enable young people to fulfil their potential.

However, he emphasised that government could not single-handedly produce a responsible and morally upright generation.

“Government can create opportunities; it cannot create character. That responsibility belongs to all of us — families, schools, communities, faith institutions and ultimately, the young people themselves,” he said.

Hamzat also called on the youths to participate responsibly in Nigeria’s democratic process, urging them to ask questions, examine political issues critically and make informed choices at the ballot box.

He advised them to reject political violence, intimidation and vote-buying, stressing that responsible citizenship required young people to contribute positively to the democratic development of the country.

The deputy governor commended the General Overseer of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, for his vision for the church and commitment to the development of Nigerian youths, particularly in Lagos State.

Responding, Muoka prayed for Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hamzat, his running mate and other leaders, urging them to govern with the fear of God.

“The Church appreciates your visit, especially to our youth. We pray that God Almighty will continue to guide you in Jesus Christ’s name,” the General Overseer said.

Hamzat attended the programme with his running mate, Princess Damilola Sonayon-James; Lagos State APC Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; and Director-General of the KOH Campaign Team, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro.

Others in the entourage included Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Special Adviser on Works; Hon. Gbenga Oyerinde, Commissioner for Special Duties; Hon. Tolani Sule, Commissioner for Tertiary Education; Hon. Wale Ahmed, member representing Agege Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives; Engr. Bamgbose Martins; Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Prince Lanre Sanusi; the Chairman of Oriade LCDA; APC candidates for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives in Amuwo-Odofin, as well as other party leaders and stakeholders.