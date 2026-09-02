Bayelsa APC Won’t Collapse Because of Sylva’s Resignation, Says Ex-Deputy Spokesperson 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Yekini Nabena, has said that the recent resignation of former Minister of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, from the party in Bayelsa State won’t lead to its collapse.

Sylva, a former Governor of Bayelsa State, on Monday announced his resignation from the ruling party, alleging that APC had derailed from the ideals upon which the APC was founded.

The former minister is currently under probe for allegedly sponsoring a coup against President Bola Tinubu.

However, Nabena, in a statement issued Wednesday, declared that the party was still intact in Bayelsa State and would win elections at all levels in 2027.

He maintained that APC is still very strong, united and a force to reckon with in the future elections in Bayelsa, adding that other stakeholders have resolved to stay back in APC to work for the success of the party, deliver President Tinubu’s re-election in the state, and work hard to deliver all the candidates of the party in the coming elections.

Nabena noted: “My dear leader, His Excellency Chief Timipre Sylva, We received with deep reflection the news of your resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC) via your letter dated 31st August, 2026.

“As one who joined others to build the APC with sweat and resources, your decision after wide consultation with family, associates and supporters is a painful but principled one.

“You have stated clearly that you could no longer remain in a party whose leaders believe that ‘all is fair in politics’ and that the ideals upon which the APC was founded have been ‘thoroughly and unrecognisably thwarted’.

“I respect your courage to take this risk and history will vindicate men of conviction.

“While we wish you well in your political journey outside the APC, majority of us in Bayelsa APC family (90 per cent) feel contrary to your decision and we make bold to say we will remain in APC where we have invested, sacrificed and built solid political structure, and we will work hard to deliver all our candidates – from Mr. President’s re-election bid in 2027, to all other candidates.”

The party chieftain stressed that they cannot abandon their people in the APC and jump the ship.

He added: “We will not abandon the ship for nowhere because the problem facing the country is not about the political parties but leadership problems.

“We believe that politicians are not manufactured anywhere but recycled, hence we will make sure that we stay back and deliver all our candidates in Bayelsa State.”

Nabena thanked Sylva for his leadership over the years and his contributions to where APC is presently, adding that outside politics he remained an undeniable leader to many in Bayelsa State.