  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

Works Ministry’s Perm Sec, Adeladan, Retires

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The Federal Ministry of Works has bade farewell to its Permanent Secretary,  Rafiu  Adeladan, following his retirement from the federal civil service after a career it said was marked by dedication, professionalism, accessibility and untiring commitment to the country.

 Adeladan also formally handed over the administration of the ministry to the Director, Finance and Accounts, Alhaji Aminu Ahmed, who assumed responsibility as the Director Overseeing Office of the Permanent Secretary (DOOPS) pending the appointment of a substantive permanent secretary.

In his farewell address, Adeladan expressed profound appreciation to the management and staff of the Ministry for the support, cooperation and cordial working relationship exhibited throughout his tenure. 

The outgoing permanent secretary urged staff to remain committed to the ministry, the service’s core values, and to sustain the spirit of teamwork, professionalism, and dedication to duty and the nation.

He also assured the gathering that his retirement would not bring an end to his relationship with the ministry, promising that he would remain a dear friend and staunch supporter of the institution.

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