Troops in Joint Operation Rescue 21 Kidnap Victims in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Troops of 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in a coordinated joint operation with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, local hunters and vigilante groups have successfully rescued 21 kidnapped victims in Kogi State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Lieutenant,l Hassan Abdullahi, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations

12 Brigade Nigerian Army, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

The operation was conducted on 31 August 2026 in the Egume and Ochaja forest areas of Dekina Local Government Area.

The operation followed reports of a mass abduction of road users along the Alloma–Ejule–Itobe road axis. Acting on credible intelligence, troops, alongside other security agencies, local hunters and vigilantes, mobilised from Headquarters 21 Battalion and conducted a coordinated search of the adjoining forests.

During the operation, the joint team successfully rescued all 21 kidnapped victims, comprising 8 males and 13 females, from the Egume and Ochaja forest areas.

Unfortunately, one of the male victims sustained a gunshot wound and was promptly evacuated to a medical facility for immediate treatment.

The rescued victims are currently in the custody of the troops, while necessary arrangements are being made to hand them over to the appropriate authorities.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the troops, personnel of other security agencies, local hunters and vigilantes for their courage, cooperation and commitment, which led to the successful rescue of the victims.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide timely and credible information to security agencies to support ongoing efforts to combat kidnapping and other forms of criminality.