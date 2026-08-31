  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

Plateau Group Backs Mutfwang’s Ban on Unauthorised Hisbah Activities

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

The Plateau Vanguard for Democracy has declared its support for Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s directive stopping the activities of a purported Hisbah enforcement group operating in parts of Jos North Local Government Area.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Chris Ishaku, the group said no private organisation had the constitutional authority to intimidate residents, enforce unauthorised rules or impose sanctions outside Nigeria’s established legal system.

The directive followed reports that persons associated with the group had allegedly harassed, intimidated and extorted residents while attempting to compel them to comply with rules not recognised by Plateau State law.

Ishaku described the governor’s intervention as a necessary defence of public order, individual liberty and the equal protection of all residents, irrespective of their religious, ethnic or community affiliations.

“Plateau State belongs equally to all its citizens. No private organisation may appoint itself a police force, court or government and impose sanctions unknown to the Constitution and laws of the state,” he said.

He stressed that support for the directive should not be interpreted as opposition to any religion or community, but as an affirmation that Plateau State has one Constitution, one legal system and one legitimate authority.

The organisation urged religious, traditional, political and community leaders to discourage their followers from participating in unlawful enforcement activities. It advised residents with complaints about the conduct of others to report such matters to the police or other legally constituted agencies.

Ishaku also welcomed the governor’s instruction directing security agencies to identify and investigate those allegedly involved.

He nevertheless called on the agencies to act professionally, respect due process and avoid subjecting innocent residents to collective suspicion.

“Anyone found sponsoring, aiding or carrying out unlawful acts should be prosecuted, while innocent residents must be protected,” he said.

“Peace cannot survive where competing groups create competing laws. Plateau’s diversity must be governed by justice, tolerance and one constitutional order.”

The allegations against the purported group have not been independently established, and no response from its alleged members was included in the statement.

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