  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

TCN Unveils Load, Outage Analytics Platform for Grid Reliability

Business | 3 seconds ago

Stories by Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja 

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), through its operations department, has held a technical presentation and live demonstration of a new Load & Outage Analytics platform designed to enhance visibility, monitoring, analysis, and management of the transmission network. 

The Managing Director of TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, who was represented by the General Manager, Project Coordination, Aminu Tahir, noted that while the full system is not yet available, the technology has already provided greater visibility of the transmission network. 

Abdulaziz emphasised that technical and commercial losses remain a major concern affecting TCN’s performance, stressing the need for improved understanding and analysis of the transmission system, particularly in the areas of load management and supply-demand matching. 

According to him, better load management and improved grid stability would help reduce outages, enhance operational efficiency, and lower the costs associated with prolonged interruptions. 

He added that effective control and maintenance of the system will contribute significantly to reducing losses and strengthening the overall performance and stability of Nigeria’s transmission network.

Also, General Manager, Operations, Godwin Aguiyi, explained that TCN’s current reliability reporting is plagued by fragmented data scattered across spreadsheets in different regions, slow manual reporting processes that take days to compile, inconsistent calculation of key performance indicators, and the absence of a proper audit trail. These inefficiencies, he said, delay management decisions and weaken national reliability assessments.

Aguiyi introduced the new Load & Outage Analytics platform, a streamlit-based application with 13 modules designed to unify operations. Notably, the platform, according to the TCN, was conceived and built entirely in-house by the operations department, barely one year after the creation of TCN’s Transmission Service Operator (TSO) department.

The system, it stressed, provides region, station, transformer, and feeder views for load analysis, automatically classifies outages and generates reliability KPI reports, and produces board-ready reports in minutes rather than days.

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