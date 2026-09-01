FG Hands Over 188 Housing Units to Taraba 

The federal government has officially handed over 188 housing units to the Taraba State Government in Jalingo, as part of its renewed commitment to providing access, increasing affordability and bridging the housing deficit in the country.

The houses were built under the government’s National Housing Programme (NHP), initiatives in all the states of the federation, a statement in Abuja from the ministry of housing stated.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqa Darma, performed the hand-over of the houses to the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas at a ceremony held at the Government House in Jalingo, alongside the Minister of State, Yusuf Ata, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Speaking at the ceremony, Darma described housing as a basic human need and said the project reflects the federal government’s commitment to closing Nigeria’s housing gap.

“Housing is one of the most essential needs of any human being. The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is building these houses across the country. They must be functional, and they must be occupied,” he stated.