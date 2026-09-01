  • Monday, 31st August, 2026

FG Hands Over 188 Housing Units to Taraba 

Business | 3 seconds ago

The federal government has officially handed over 188 housing units to the Taraba State Government in Jalingo, as part of its renewed commitment to providing access, increasing affordability and bridging the housing deficit in the country. 

The houses were built under the government’s National Housing Programme (NHP), initiatives in all the states of the federation, a statement in Abuja from the ministry of housing stated.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqa Darma, performed the hand-over of the houses to the Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas at a ceremony held at the Government House in Jalingo, alongside the Minister of State, Yusuf Ata, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Speaking at the ceremony, Darma described housing as a basic human need and said the project reflects the federal government’s commitment to closing Nigeria’s housing gap.

“Housing is one of the most essential needs of any human being. The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is building these houses across the country. They must be functional, and they must be occupied,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.