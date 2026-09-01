Powell Homes Launches ROME Initiative, Offers 10% Discount on Property 

Victoria Ojiako

In its quest to make real estate ownership affordable and accessible to people of different financial capacities, Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. has kicked off its latest real estate initiative, Real Estate Ownership Made Easy, also known as ROME.

The event, which took place on Friday at the International Conference Centre, Enugu, had in attendance over 1,200 participants, including investors, realtors and other key players in the industry.

Speaking with newsmen on the reason behind the ROME Initiative, the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, said the company aims to make willing clients landowners across the country.

He stated that the ROME Initiative, which it has kick started, will end on September 30, 2026, as there are no plans on ground to extend it.

He posited that the initiative allows every potential client to own a plot of land at one of its newest estates in Enugu, called Glory Layout, which the company currently sells at ₦1,500,000, with a considerable payment plan that lasts up to a year.

He also stated that clients who are interested in making full payment will receive a discount of 10% from the original price, while those paying in instalments will receive a discount of 5%, which will span for one year.

He also stated that the discount has nothing to do with the usual percentages that the company pays its agents, realtors or staff who attract customers, adding that, so long as the payment falls within the duration of the initiative, all the incentives will be paid to those who deserve them.

According to him, “This is one of the best things that can happen to anyone who wants to own properties through us. We want people to start owning properties irrespective of their financial status. This ROME Initiative ensures that you get a 10% discount on any of the properties that you buy during this period once you are making full payment, and also a 5% discount for someone paying in instalments. The aim is simple: to produce numerous land and property owners. We want the ‘wow’ effect on the customers. We want to ensure that people can own properties without stress and get the value of their investment.”

In her address, popular Nollywood actress and the Brand Ambassador of the company, Mrs. Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, said the company has kept on rejigging her love for what they do because of their sterling integrity.

She stated that the ROME Initiative is timely, owing to the idea behind it and the commitment of the company to ensuring that it is stress free for both clients and realtors.

Mama G also beckoned on all to utilise the opportunities presented by the initiative to acquire properties from the company, as it is time bound, while also affirming her unalloyed vow to the company’s integrity, saying that once the company starts misbehaving, she would be the first to move out.

“Powell Homes and Shelters has continued to give me reasons to believe in what the company stands for. The way it handles its clients, realtors and partners shows that it understands the importance of trust in this business. I believe this initiative will give many people the opportunity to own properties through a process that is simple, clear and convenient.”

In his remarks, the Manager of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., Surv. Steve Ibaro, said ROME will end on September 30, 2026, and all the properties owned by the company are included, depending on the package that a client or customer wants.

He stated that clients who want to start with the instalmental payment package have one year to complete the payment or inform the company of the reasons behind their pending breach of the agreement should anything like that arise.

He also commended their clients, stakeholders and realtors for always identifying with the company, an act he said would continue to improve the company’s growth and service delivery.

“ROME is an opportunity for people to own properties through flexible payment plans. The initiative covers the company’s properties, depending on the package selected by the client. We appreciate our clients, stakeholders and realtors for their continued support and identification with Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. The company remains committed to making property ownership easier for people who genuinely desire to invest in real estate.”

Speaking on behalf of the Realtors and partners of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., the Managing Director of Chris Alex Homes and Properties Ltd., Mr. Eze Christian, said Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. is a brand to reckon with for all who want to have genuine properties, irrespective of their financial ability, especially realtors who are still learning the business and looking for partners.

He stated that, having partnered with Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd. for over five years, the company has always displayed a high level of integrity in what they do, which has distinguished it from others.

He also appreciated the Managing Director of Powell Homes and Shelters Ltd., Architect Chibuikem Onyekachi Emmanuel, for always bringing out initiatives that empower staff, realtors, partners and other stakeholders, stressing that the company remains a force to reckon with in the real estate industry.

“Powell Homes and Shelters has built a name through its commitment to genuine property transactions and good relationships with its partners. The company has shown that real estate can be handled with transparency, responsibility and respect for clients. Its continuous support for realtors and partners has made it a dependable company and a strong brand in the real estate industry.”