Katsina Residents Groan Over Dilapidated Dutsen-Safe-Yarkutungu Road 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Residents of Dutsen-safe in Katsina Local Government Area of Katsina State have appealed to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to urgently reconstruct the dilapidated Dutsen-safe-Yarkutungu road “crippling commercial” activities in the area.

They said the road, which linked the community with the popular Yarkutungu market, had deteriorated over the years, making movement cumbersome for motorists, businesses and residents during the rainy season.

The residents, who spoke to THISDAY during a visit to the area on Tuesday, described the “poor condition” of the “neglected road” as hazardous to lives, vehicles, business activities and had subjected them to hardship and security risks.

One of the residents, Babangida Abba, said the road had remained in a state of disrepair for several years despite repeated appeals to the state government and other relevant authorities for its reconstruction.

While urging Governor Radda to include the road in his ongoing urban renewal projects, Abba noted that the reconstruction of the road would ease movement and improve the living conditions of residents in the area.

He said: “I lived in this area for more than 20 years now, and the road has been a persistent concern to residents. It has been causing accidents. We are appealing to Governor Dikko Umaru Radda to come to our aid.

“He is a listening governor, and we believe he will intervene by including this neglected road in his ongoing urban and rural renewal projects. Its reconstruction will relieve our community from hardship and enhance economic activities.”

Another resident, Fatima Khalid, said the road becomes almost impassable during the rainy season as floodwater takes over parts of it, making movement difficult for residents and commuters.

Khalid, who sells children’s wares at Yarkutungu market, noted that the deplorable condition of the road had created an opportunity for criminal elements to attack residents and commuters, particularly at night, during market days.

“Apart from the bad nature of the road, criminals have taken the opportunity to rob commuters at night. I am calling on our Governor, Mallam Dikko, to award the reconstruction of this road to ease traffic congestion,” she added.

A trader in the community, James Chukwu, said: “When it rains, people become worried about how they will move their goods to the market. Motorists don’t like plying the road whenever it rains. This state is blessed with a young governor who is doing well. We called on him to assist us.”

For Mohammed Idris, the road had caused him significant financial losses through repeated vehicle repairs, adding that it becomes muddy, slippery and difficult to navigate whenever it rains.

He stated that reconstructing the road would improve accessibility, reduce the risk of accidents and vehicle damage, facilitate commercial activities and ease the impact of rainfall on residents, whom he termed peace-loving peace.

However, efforts to obtain the state government’s response to the residents’ demand were unsuccessful, as the Commissioner for Works and Housing, Mr. Sani Magaji-Ingawa, neither answered calls nor responded to messages sent to his telephone line as of press time.