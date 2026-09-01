Sokoto PDP Debunks Goronyo’s Resignation Claim, Says Ex-Chairman Quit 9 Months Ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has dismissed the resignation of its former chairman, Alhaji Aliyu Bello Goronyo, saying he ceased to be the party’s leader nine months ago.

Briefing journalists in Sokoto on Tuesday, the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Hayatu Tafida Aminu, said Goronyo’s letter of resignation dated August 30, 2026 was belated and held no consequence for the party.

Goronyo had cited “personal reasons” for his resignation. Barely 24 hours later, he was announced as the Campaign Director of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in Sokoto State.

Tafida, however, insisted that the former chairman lost his position following the Supreme Court ruling against the Turaki-led faction of the party, after which fresh congresses were conducted across the state.

According to him, the PDP has since gone ahead to hold ward, local government, and state congresses that produced new leaders and structures in Sokoto.

“We want to make it clear that Alhaji Goronyo is no longer the chairman of PDP in Sokoto. He left us nine months ago after the court judgment and the emergence of new executives,” Tafida declared.

The PDP chairman also refuted insinuations that the party was dead in the state, stressing that the PDP remained strong and would bounce back ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He expressed confidence that with unity and reorganization, the party would emerge victorious at the polls and reclaim its relevance in Sokoto politics.

Tafida commended the leader of the party in the state, Colonel Umar Bature rtd, for what he described as “pragmatic leadership” in steering the affairs of the PDP during a challenging period.

In a swipe at the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, the PDP chairman accused the government of failing to justify the huge allocations it receives from the federation account.

“Let me tell you, good governance is not only about painting roundabouts. If I may ask, what impact does that have on the people?” Tafida queried, as he urged the APC administration to focus on policies that directly improve the lives of Sokoto residents.