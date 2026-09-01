Wike Mourns Dan Orbih , Says He Lost a true friend, political associate

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has described the death of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Daniel Osi Orbih, as painful, saying he has lost a true friend and political associate.

Orbih passed away on Monday, August

31, 2026. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Florence Orbih, children, Miss Winifred Anwosiobor Orbih and Dr. Mildred Omonemi Orbih; his brothers and sisters as well as other members of the extended family.

Wike, who reacted to the death of Dan Orbih through his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said the deceased was “a friend indeed.”

He described Dan Orbih’s death as the “fall of one of the biggest trees in the political forest of Edo State,” adding that he will be missed by all.

Wike said; “I have lost a friend and a committed political ally. Dan Osi Orbih was everything anyone could desire in friendship and political associate. But we can’t question God, He gives and He takes.

“On behalf of myself, my family and political associates, I commiserate with the family of Chief M.C.K. Orbih, on the demise of Chief Dan Orbih, a good friend, a great politician, and a man of faith in the Almighty God.”