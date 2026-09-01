2027: Step Down, Support Orji Kalu, Cleric Tells Bourdex, Nkole

A Baptist cleric, Reverend Samson Okoro Elekwa, has urged the Labour Party candidate, David Ogba Onuoha Bourdex, and Uko Nkole of the NDC to step down and support Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Abia North senatorial seat.

Elekwa said Senator Kalu’s record of representation and development across Abia North had distinguished him, arguing that the district should consolidate on what he described as the senator’s achievements rather than change course.

Speaking to newsmen, the cleric said his position was informed by projects and interventions attracted to communities across the senatorial district, particularly in road construction, education and human capital development.

He also criticised Bourdex’s candidacy, saying the Senate should not be reduced to what he described as clannish politics. He further referenced controversies surrounding Bourdex’s time as caretaker chairman of Ohafia Local Government Area.

“I honestly wonder what those campaigning against Orji Uzor Kalu are looking at. Politics should not prevent us from acknowledging development when we see it. Look at what Kalu has done across Abia North and compare it with what we had before him,” Elekwa said.

“If Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe could remain in the National Assembly for about 20 years and the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije represented Abia North for 12 years, then I see no reason our people should be talking about replacing a senator who, in my assessment, has delivered tremendously for the district.

“Abia North should be asking Kalu to continue for as long as he remains willing and capable of delivering. The number of young people who have benefited from his human capacity development initiatives and the road and school projects attracted under his representation speak for themselves.”

Elekwa described Kalu as “Abia’s greatest gift from God” and “a divine instrument” through whom, he said, communities across Abia North were witnessing development.

He cited road projects in Ndi Orieke, Ohafia Local Government Area, and Amannagwu in Arochukwu LGA, alongside numerous other road interventions across the senatorial district.

“The road in Ndi Orieke, Ohafia, and the one in Amannagwu, Arochukwu, are just a few among the many projects Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has brought to our people,” he said.

“He didn’t just talk; he acted. These roads have opened up our communities and helped our farmers, traders and transporters. For me, this is real empowerment because infrastructure continues to serve the people long after the politics is over.”

The cleric also listed Atan Abam, Alayi, Ezeukwu, Ndi Inya Abam, Isu, Umuzomgbo, Itumbauzo, Okoko Item, Nneato, Akanu Ohafia and Abia Ohafia among communities he said had benefited from Kalu’s representation.

According to him, Kalu’s interventions extend beyond public infrastructure to investments capable of creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities in the state.

He pointed to the senator’s investments in Abia, including an ongoing university project, hostels and factories, describing them as evidence of Kalu’s long-term commitment to the economic development of the state and employment opportunities for young people.

“Kalu is not only building roads; he is building hope, restoring pride and creating opportunities for another generation. We must acknowledge and protect this legacy,” Elekwa said.

He argued that many residents outside Abia North equally admired the quality of representation the district was receiving, saying people in Abia South and Abia Central wished for similar levels of federal intervention in their communities.

Elekwa consequently urged Bourdex and Nkole to put what he described as the larger interest of Abia North above personal political ambition and throw their weight behind Kalu.

“The South East needs leaders who can combine political influence with development and grassroots representation. Senator Kalu has demonstrated capacity, reach and commitment to his people.

“My appeal to Bourdex and Nkole is simple: step down and support Orji Uzor Kalu. Abia North should consolidate on the development already taking place rather than allow political differences to distract us from what is working,” he said.

The cleric also urged voters across Abia North to assess candidates on their records and tangible contributions to the district rather than sentiments, insisting that Kalu’s performance remained the strongest argument for his continued representation.