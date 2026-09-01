Julius Berger’s Luminary Soirée 2026 to Examine The Lagos Proposition

Bennett Oghifo

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc., will convene senior leaders from the development, engineering, finance, public and private sectors at its Luminary Soirée 2026, scheduled for Wednesday, September 9, 2026, in Lagos.

The 2026 edition, themed “The Lagos Proposition | Unlocking Value in a City in Transformation,” will examine the opportunities, investments and infrastructure requirements shaping the future of Lagos as the city continues its rapid expansion beyond its traditional growth corridors.

The event will focus on where value creation is increasingly concentrated across the Lagos development landscape, the capital and enabling infrastructure required to support sustainable growth, and the readiness of the construction and engineering sector to deliver projects at the scale, pace and quality demanded by the market.

Over the years, the Luminary Soirée has become one of Julius Berger’s flagship stakeholder engagement platforms, bringing together influential voices from government, business, academia and civil society to exchange perspectives, share insights and explore practical approaches to addressing critical development challenges.

The programme will commence with opening remarks by the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch followed by a keynote address from a senior representative of the Lagos State Government.

A high-level panel session, independently moderated by an Anchor at Arise News Channel, Ayo Mairo-Ese, will feature distinguished practitioners from the fields of master planning, consulting engineering and institutional real estate. The discussion will explore the entire development value chain, from land strategy and urban planning to engineering execution and the delivery of sustainable, income-generating assets.

Among the key issues to be addressed are the emergence of new premium development districts beyond Lagos’ established Island and Mainland markets; successful models of collaboration between government and private-sector developers in delivering enabling infrastructure; strategies for addressing the needs of the underserved middle-income market; and the standards, capabilities and innovations required to ensure quality project delivery across all market segments.

Speaking ahead of the event, Filipe Lopes of Julius Berger’s Strategic Business Development Unit said the forum underscores the company’s commitment to contributing to the broader discourse shaping urban growth and development in Nigeria.

“Lagos continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace. New growth corridors are emerging, investment patterns are shifting, and demand is creating opportunities in locations that were not traditionally viewed as focal points for development. As this transformation accelerates, infrastructure, engineering capability and delivery excellence must evolve in parallel,” Lopes said.

He added that, The Lagos Proposition provides an opportunity to examine where long-term value is being created and what will be required to support sustainable, high-quality development at scale. Through the Luminary Soirée, Julius Berger is fostering a platform for informed dialogue among policymakers, investors, developers and industry leaders on the future of Africa’s most dynamic urban market.”

The Luminary Soirée has established itself as a respected forum for constructive engagement among developers, consultants, financiers and public-sector decision-makers, facilitating dialogue on the opportunities and challenges shaping the built environment.

Through initiatives such as the Luminary Soirée, Julius Berger continues to extend its contribution beyond project execution, supporting the exchange of ideas, policy engagement and market-driven discussions that influence the quality, sustainability and long-term impact of development across Nigeria.