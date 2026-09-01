EQUITY, REPRESENTATION AND THE IDOMA QUESTION

PAUL EDE AGBO agues for inclusive governance and equal belonging in Benue State

The Idoma people increasingly perceive themselves as politically and socioeconomically marginalised in Benue State. The pattern they see whether in infrastructural development, educational opportunities, institutional leadership, public appointments and security assurance, raises an urgent question: are all communities still regarded as equal partners in the Benue project?

The growing sense of exclusion among the Idoma people has become particularly pronounced under the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia. This concern is not founded on a single appointment, project or political disagreement. Rather, it arises from the cumulative impression that the distribution of public opportunities and state attention is increasingly skewed towards Tiv-speaking areas, while Idoma communities are expected to accept symbolic gestures as evidence of inclusion.

The disappointment is especially profound because many Idoma people, partly because of their shared Catholic identity with Reverend Father Alia, genuinely expected his administration to rise above ethnic politics. They hoped that a priest in public office would bring to governance the Christian principles of justice, compassion, fairness and concern for all. The emerging reality, however, is perceived by many as a troubling disregard for equitable treatment and as conduct inconsistent with those professed ideals.

Beyond infrastructure, recent appointments to public committees have intensified concerns about representation. Government appointments do more than reward individuals; they communicate who belongs, whose competence is recognised and whose aspirations matter. When appointments repeatedly appear to favour one section of the state, they undermine the principle of collective ownership and weaken public confidence in the neutrality of government.

The perceived marginalisation also extends to the academic sphere. Increasingly, students of Idoma extraction appear to face severe disadvantages in obtaining admission to highly competitive programmes such as Medicine, Law and Engineering in Benue State-owned institutions. This is particularly troubling because, before the establishment of these state institutions, Idoma students were well represented in these disciplines across federal institutions in Nigeria. The apparent decline in their representation raises legitimate questions about the fairness, transparency and inclusiveness of present admission processes.

These concerns should be tested openly with disaggregated admission data, published selection criteria and independent scrutiny. If admissions are based strictly on merit and clearly stated equity rules, the evidence should reassure the public. If the data disclose systematic exclusion, however, corrective action should follow. No young person should become academically unqualified merely because of ethnicity or because the institution is owned by the state in which that person was born.

Even institutions situated in Idoma land are perceived as being drawn into the same pattern. The administration appears determined to ensure that Tiv individuals either head such institutions or occupy strategically influential positions within their leadership structures. Such appointments would attract little objection if they were demonstrably founded on academic distinction, professional competence and transparent selection. The concern arises when institutional dominance seems to derive from political influence and ethnic advantage rather than intellectual merit. Leadership founded on competence deserves respect; domination sustained by political muscle rather than merit deserves scrutiny.

The disparity is perhaps most visible in road infrastructure. While extensive and strategically significant road projects are reportedly being undertaken in Tiv-speaking areas, communities in Idoma land appear to receive comparatively minor access roads and narrow internal routes that do not address their broader developmental needs. Roads are not merely physical structures: they determine access to markets, hospitals, schools, investment and economic opportunity. A persistent imbalance in their distribution therefore produces material inequality as well as political resentment.

Balanced development does not require identical projects in every community, but it does require transparent criteria, proportional investment and a credible explanation of how needs are prioritised. Publishing the location, cost, scope and expected beneficiaries of state projects would allow citizens to evaluate whether the pattern is genuinely equitable. Until such openness exists, the contrast between major projects in Tiv areas and what Idoma communities regard as mere alleyways will continue to deepen the conviction that they are not treated as equal stakeholders in Benue State.

The security situation presents an equally distressing dimension. Recent killings in the Idoma heartland have attracted what many perceive as perfunctory condemnations and token expressions of sympathy from the state authorities. Such responses appear to lack the urgency, emotional weight and visible commitment expected when citizens suffer violent loss. At moments of tragedy, leadership must communicate not only administrative concern but also a genuine sense of fraternal grief.

The Idoma people require more than ceremonial condolences. They deserve decisive security measures, prompt and transparent investigations, support for bereaved and displaced families, sustained engagement with affected communities and demonstrable action to prevent further attacks. Every life in Benue State must command the same governmental urgency, regardless of the victim’s ethnicity or location.

Unless governance becomes visibly fair and proportionate, these accumulated grievances will continue to strengthen the longstanding aspiration for Apa State—a political arrangement in which the Idoma people believe their representation, security and development could be more adequately guaranteed. The demand is not sustained by rhetoric alone; it is nourished whenever citizens conclude that existing structures cannot protect their dignity or accommodate their legitimate aspirations.

Paradoxically, the Idoma people may ultimately have Governor Alia to thank for the renewed momentum behind this cause. Had his administration convincingly recognised them as equal partners in the Benue project, the agitation might have quietened. Instead, perceptions of exclusion, unequal development and inadequate representation have transformed a subdued aspiration into an increasingly urgent collective demand. Whether and when Apa State becomes a reality remains a constitutional and political question, but the determination to pursue it has undoubtedly been reinforced.

To the good people of Idoma land, the lesson is sobering: religious identity is not a guarantee of justice in Nigerian politics. Clerical titles, invocations of God and public displays of faith can become political branding rather than evidence of moral leadership. In the realities of Nigerian, and particularly Benue politics, the God of justice, fairness and compassion often appears absent from the conduct of those who most publicly claim His name.

Political leaders must therefore be judged by their actions, policies and treatment of every community, not by their religious affiliation, clerical status or professions of faith. In the coming election cycle, voters should prefer even a candidate without any religious profession who demonstrates competence, fairness and respect for all communities over a cleric whose record is perceived as divisive and exclusionary. Reverend Father Alia must be evaluated by the measurable consequences of his administration: the distribution of development, the inclusiveness of appointments, the fairness of public institutions and the protection of human life.

This is ultimately a demand for justice rather than hostility towards any ethnic group. The Tiv and Idoma peoples share history, institutions, relationships and a common state. Durable peace will not emerge from domination, resentment or collective blame. It will come from transparent governance, equal citizenship and a deliberate commitment to ensure that no community is treated as an afterthought.

A word is enough for the wise.

Dr. Agbo, agbopaul1094@gmail.com

Letter

CNG BUSES AND RURAL TRANSPORTATION

For many Nigerians living in rural communities, transportation is more than a means of moving from one place to another. It determines whether a farmer can take his produce to the market, whether a student can attend school regularly, whether a patient can reach a hospital on time, and whether a small trader can make enough profit to sustain a family. With the rising cost of transportation in recent years, many rural residents have increasingly found themselves making difficult choices between mobility and other basic needs.

The federal government’s renewed efforts to reduce transportation costs have therefore generated considerable interest. The introduction of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses and other measures aimed at reducing the cost of public transportation are expected to provide relief to commuters. While such initiatives could ease the burden on millions of Nigerians, there are concerns about whether their benefits will extend beyond major cities to communities where transportation systems are often informal, poorly organised and heavily dependent on motorcycles, tricycles and old commercial vehicles.

The concern is understandable. Rural transportation has challenges that go beyond the price of petrol or diesel. Many communities are connected by roads that are poorly maintained, damaged by erosion or difficult to navigate during the rainy season. Such conditions increase vehicle maintenance costs and travel time, and transport operators often transfer these additional expenses to passengers through higher fares.

For farmers, the consequences can be particularly severe. A farmer who spends a significant portion of his income transporting crops to the market may have little choice but to sell at a lower price to middlemen who come directly to the community. In some cases, the cost of transporting agricultural produce can discourage farmers from taking their goods to larger markets where better prices are available. This ultimately affects both rural livelihoods and the price consumers pay for food.

Students and workers also feel the pressure. A student who depends on daily commercial transportation may spend a substantial amount of the family’s income simply getting to school. Young people travelling from rural communities to nearby towns in search of employment face similar difficulties. When transportation becomes too expensive, opportunities that appear geographically close can become practically inaccessible.

Healthcare presents an even more serious dimension of the problem. For people in remote communities, the nearest health facility may be several kilometres away. When transport fares rise or vehicles become unavailable, patients may postpone seeking treatment. For pregnant women, elderly people and those requiring urgent medical attention, such delays can have serious consequences.

The government’s CNG initiative offers a possible solution because CNG vehicles can potentially reduce fuel-related operating costs. However, cheaper fuel alone cannot solve Nigeria’s rural transportation problem. For the policy to make a meaningful difference, CNG availability, vehicle conversion, maintenance facilities and transportation infrastructure must also reach communities outside major urban centres.

Oluwapelumi Oluwagbotemi Arobieke, Dept of Mass Communication, University of Maiduguri