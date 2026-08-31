NILDS: Govs May Use State Police Against Opponents

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, has warned that state police could be turned into a political weapon by governors if adequate safeguards were not put in place.

Sulaiman raised the concern on Sunday in Abuja while speaking on the proposed reform of Nigeria’s policing system, saying the conduct of some governors had raised questions about their ability to exercise such powers responsibly.

The NILDS boss said he supported the establishment of state police as a possible response to Nigeria’s insecurity but warned that giving governors direct control of police formations could create room for political abuse.

His concern, he said, was reinforced by the alleged failure of some governors to respect the Supreme Court judgment on local government financial autonomy.

“If the control of state police will be under the governors at the state level, with due respect, how mature and politically cultured are our governors? How enabled are they in terms of their psyche, their temperament? These are worries,” he said.

Sulaiman argued that governors who allegedly disregarde judicial pronouncements could also abuse the powers that would come with controlling state police.

“If they could violate a pronouncement, or ruling of the Supreme Court, maybe the only person they cannot violate His directive is God,” he said.

He also raised concerns over the conduct of state governments during local government elections, alleging that opposition parties were often denied opportunities to campaign and compete freely.

“Tell me one state where state governors have allowed opposition to have their way when it comes to local government election, up till today.

“There was a state in this country where a sitting governor then denied opposition campaigning and nothing happened! So, should such a state governor now be given control of the police?” he queried.