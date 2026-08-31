In New Realignment, APC National Scribe Visits Adeleke, Pledges Support for Tinubu

●Gov appreciates Osun royal fathers as Owa Obokun says re-election is ‘divine judgement’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

In what appears the start of a new political realignment ahead of 2027 general election, the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, weekend, visited the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, describing his re-election and defeat of the APC as painful.

Basiru stated that although ‘election is over’, he maintained that the APC defeat was painful for members of the party, noting that he personally campaigned extensively for Bola Oyebamiji across at least 12 local government areas.

He however, said the election was now a thing of the past and that political actors should focus on the unity and progress of the state.

“Yes, it is very painful for some of us that he defeated our party in the election. I campaigned in at least 12 local governments for my candidate and I deployed all resources to ensure that we won the election,” he said.

The national secretary, therefore, congratulated Governor Adeleke on his victory, pledging to work with him towards securing massive support for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Basiru, who was the campaign coordinator of the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji, said his visit to Adeleke was motivated by three major reasons.

First, he said, it was to appreciate the governor for his condolence visit and attendance at his late mother’s burial; congratulate him on his electoral victory and thank him for endorsing President Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

The visit came shortly after Oyebamiji, the APC governorship candidate in the election, congratulated Adeleke and pledged to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and development in the state.

Oyebamiji had also urged Adeleke to urgently address the recent killings in Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area, stressing the need for lasting peace and security in the state now that the election had been concluded.

Basiru recalled the governor’s personal gesture during the burial of his mother, saying Adeleke not only visited his family but also attended the burial ceremony.

“My visit here is in three fold. I want to thank His Excellency and also to return the visit he made to my house during the time I lost my mother.

“You know that it was well reported that he came to my house to visit me and my family. He also graciously attended the burial ceremonies for my mother.

“He even wore a complete Agbada of the same attire that I wore. So I came to thank him as is expected of an Omoluabi,” Basiru said.

Gov Thanks Royal Fathers as Owa Obokun Says His Re-Election is ‘Divine Judgement’

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed gratitude to all traditional rulers, who stood by him during the re-election struggles.

The governor, who spoke when he visited Owa Obokun, Adimula of Ijeshaland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, noted that monarchs came under tremendous pressure but praised those who stood their ground in defence of truth and good governance.

Adeleke, who also presented his certificate of returns to the Owa Obokun described the election as near war but that he looked up to God and God answered.

He narrated ongoing reconciliation efforts under his leadership and promised to act and live his declaration that there was no winner, no vanquished.

The Owa Obokun, Oba Haastrup however described Adeleke as “the David of our time” whose re-election is a triumph of God’s will over human scheming.

Receiving the governor in his palace, the royal father said the governor demonstrated passionate love for God through praise singing and prayed that other highly placed Nigerians will learn praise worship in appreciation of God’s wonders in their lives.

Reminding critics over what happened to the wife of David in the bible, the royal father warned those mocking the governor over his praise dancing to beware, explaining that what happened to the wife of David in the bible demonstrated the depth of God’s love for those who praised him.