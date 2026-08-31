IGP Intensifies Rescue Operations in Niger, Empathises with Borgu Families of Victims

*CAN wants security beefed up in all places of worship across the state

*Dantoro: Borgu Emirate under siege

*Troops dismantle terrorists enclave, repel attacks in Katsina, Borno, Sokoto,

Francis Sardauna in Katsina, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has ordered heightened rescue operations in Niger State for worshippers abducted during terrorist attacks on communities within the Dekara District of Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Disu also directed the Niger State Police Command to deepen inter-agency coordination and community engagement, noting that effective intelligence gathering and early response depended on stronger partnerships with traditional rulers, religious and community leaders, and other stakeholders.

The IGP, who was in the state on a working visit to assess the security situation and ongoing rescue operations, conveyed the condolences of the Nigeria Police Force to the government and people of Niger State, as well as to the families of the victims.

He assured them that the safe rescue of the abducted persons and the arrest of the perpetrators remained the focus of ongoing operations.

Addressing officers and men of the Niger State Police Command, Disu charged them to sustain intelligence-led and professionally coordinated operations, while prioritising the safety of victims and affected communities.

He assured the Command of the continuing support of Force Headquarters to strengthen its logistics, mobility, intelligence, training, and operational capacity.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the IGP commended the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command, CP Adamu Abdullahi Elleman, for the Command’s response and the timely situation reports on the incident.

He also appreciated the Niger State Government for its sustained support for the Police, particularly through the provision of operational vehicles, repairs to Armoured Personnel Carriers, and welfare support for officers and men.

During his visit to the Niger State Government House, the IGP was received by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who represented the governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, alongside the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Maurice Bello Magaji.

In his remarks, the deputy governor commended the IGP for personally visiting the state to assess the situation and reinforce ongoing operations.

He reiterated the support of the Niger State Government for the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies in their efforts to protect lives, restore peace, and secure the release of the victims.

As part of the working visit, the Inspector-General of Police also met with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Dr Umar Farouk Bahago, to commiserate with the Emirate and strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions in support of intelligence gathering, community engagement, and ongoing efforts to restore peace across Niger State.

CAN Wants Security Beefed Up in All Places of Worship Across Niger State

Following the abduction of yet unknown number of worshippers at a mosque in Dekira town in the Borgu emirate of Niger State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has asked that security be beefed up in all places of worship across the state especially during the jummat and Sunday services

Chairman of CAN in the state, the Most Reverend Dr. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, gave the charge in his homily at the St Michaels Catholic Cathedral, Minna, where prayers were offered for the release of those kidnapped by bandits and terrorists in Dekira mosques in the Borgu local government of the state over a week ago.

Yohanna said Christians had to undertake the prayer because “‎for us, an attack on any place of worship, irrespective of religion, is an attack on the sanctity of places of worship and a threat to the wider community.”

‎He added that, “As a body, we express solidarity with the victims and their families and share in the grief of the affected Muslim communities”

The CAN Chairman said the whole of Borgu Emirate which included Agwara and Borgu Local Governments “needs strong and permanent security presence so that those in the rural communities can live without fear of being abducted.”

The clergyman who is also the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, condemned in strong terms the abduction of hundreds of Muslim worshippers during Juma’at prayers disclosing that “millions of Christians and all the churches across the state have intensified prayers for the safe return of the abducted worshippers.

“As a Body, we have set aside today (Sunday) to call on all Nigerlites, Christians and churches across Niger State to use this Sunday service to cry to God and to pray specifically for the safe return of the abductees and for God to help our security agencies. We are praying and we believe God has heard and answered our prayers already.”

Yohanna, however, commended the federal and state governments, as well as security agencies for their roles so far but charged them to intensify efforts to secure the release of those abducted.

Dantoro: Borgu Emirate Under Siege

A prince of the Borgu Kingdom in Niger State, Alhaji Murtala Dantoro, has raised the alarm that Borgu emirate was under the siege of terrorists and bandits and therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to quickly intervene to save the situation.

Dantoro confirmed this while addressing a news conference in Minna, yesterday, that people were now migrating from the emirate to Babana, Benin Republic and New Bussa.

“Borgu is under siege of bandits, families can no longer go to their farms people are afraid to travel on the roads,” Dantoro cried out, describing the situation as sad and worrisome, adding that the only bridge linking the community with other parts of the state has been blown up

He acknowledged the presence of some security operatives since the mass kidnap of people from the mosque over a week ago but said “government has to do more to give the people confidence.

Dantoro explained that unofficial figure of those kidnapped during the Dekira abduction saga was over 500, adding that the locals claimed the figure could be more.