Akpabio to Nigerians: 2027 Polls Won’t Disrupt Legislative Business

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that the 2027 election campaigns will not disrupt the National Assembly’s legislative activities, insisting that lawmakers will continue to perform their constitutional duties throughout the electioneering period.

Akpabio said electioneering and legislative responsibilities were separate assignments, which members of the National Assembly could effectively balance.

He stressed that lawmakers were elected for four-year terms and were expected to work for the entire duration of their mandates.

The Senate President spoke with journalists at the Presidential Wing of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, shortly after attending a meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) critical stakeholders in Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District.

At the meeting, President Bola Tinubu, Akpabio and Governor Umo Eno received unanimous endorsements from the stakeholders for their respective bids to return to office in the 2027 elections.

According to a statement issued by Akpabio’s Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, the Senate President maintained that the commencement of political campaigns would not interfere with the legislative calendar or prevent the National Assembly from addressing issues affecting Nigerians.

He said lawmakers could conveniently combine their campaign schedules with their legislative responsibilities by organising political engagements around the hours dedicated to parliamentary business.

“We are elected for four years, and we are going to work for four years. Anybody who is walking on the tiny rope must be able to do the balancing act,” Akpabio said.

He explained that although lawmakers were politicians who would participate actively in the 2027 campaigns, their political activities could be scheduled without compromising their responsibilities to the electorate.

“We are politicians and campaigns will start very soon. Campaigns can be fixed in the afternoons or evenings while we do our work in the mornings,” he said.

Akpabio also pointed out that members of the National Assembly belonged to different political parties and, therefore, would not necessarily be campaigning at the same time.

“It is not everybody that will go for campaign at the same time because we belong to different political parties. Nothing will affect legislation,” he stressed.

The Senate President assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would remain focused on its constitutional mandate, particularly on enacting laws to address the needs and challenges of the people.

“We will continue to make laws to take care of the needs of the people. It has never affected the work of the parliament,” he added.

His comments came against the backdrop of growing political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections, with political parties and their candidates expected to intensify consultations, mobilisation and campaign preparations in the months ahead.