We’ll Move Youths from Palliatives to Prosperity, Says Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to introduce a $100billion financing programme for start-ups and entrepreneurs if elected president.

Atiku, who made the promise in a statement posted on his X handle yesterday, said young Nigerians need a government that creates opportunities for them to prosper rather than one that teaches them how to cope with economic hardship.

He said the cost-of-living crisis had reduced the purchasing power of millions of Nigerians, weakened small businesses and made it increasingly difficult for young people to access jobs, capital and economic independence.

“Nigeria’s young people do not need a government that teaches them how to survive hardship. They need a government that gives them the opportunity to prosper,” he said.

According to him, his administration, if elected, will focus on restoring purchasing power, reducing the cost of living and deliberately expanding economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

“My commitment is to change that. We will restore purchasing power, reduce the cost of living and deliberately expand opportunities for young Nigerians, including through a $100 billion financing programme for start-ups and entrepreneurs,” Atiku stated.

The former Vice President said the objective was to move young Nigerians from dependence to enterprise and from unemployment to productivity.

“Our objective is simple: move young Nigerians from dependence to enterprise, from unemployment to productivity, and from palliatives to prosperity,” he said.

Atiku disclosed that he made the commitment while receiving a nationwide delegation of N-Power beneficiaries who visited him to declare their support for his presidential candidacy.

He said he thanked the delegation for their confidence and assured them that Nigeria’s future could not be built through the distribution of poverty.

“I reiterated that Nigeria cannot build its future by distributing poverty. We must build an economy that creates jobs, rewards enterprise and gives every young Nigerian a fair chance to succeed,” he said.

Atiku, who is seeking the presidency ahead of the 2027 general election, said Nigerians faced a choice between maintaining an economy that he claimed was shrinking opportunities and building one capable of restoring hope, dignity and prosperity.

“The choice before us is between continuing with an economy that shrinks opportunities and building one that restores hope, dignity and prosperity. We will make Nigeria affordable again,” he added.