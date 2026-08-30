FG Orders Probe as Power Losses on Ikorodu–Sagamu Transmission Line Hit N120bn

•TCN declares force majeure on Birnin Kebbi-Niamey transmission line

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has moved to unravel massive energy theft and other irregularities estimated at N120 billion along the 132kV Ikorodu–Sagamu transmission corridor, following the discovery of discrepancies of up to 100 megawatts (MW) in electricity flows and consumption patterns over one year.

The Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Tegbe, who directed stakeholders to establish the facts through a transparent, scientific and fair process, gave the charge during a high-level meeting convened by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) with electricity customers, generating companies and other relevant institutions operating along the corridor.

A statement released by NISO in Abuja said the development followed concerns it raised after deploying its technology-based monitoring systems, which have been enhanced since 2024 to provide greater visibility into electricity flows and consumption patterns across the national grid.

The monitoring systems, the statement said, revealed increasingly anomalous loading and consumption patterns along the Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor, with discrepancies reaching as high as 100MW, representing an estimated N120 billion in unaccounted-for energy value over the one year.

According to the quasi-regulatory body, concerns consequently triggered a technical and forensic investigation aimed at establishing the source of the discrepancies and determining whether they arose from technical, operational, metering or other factors.

At the meeting, Tegbe stressed the need for all parties to allow the investigation to establish the facts without prejudice, warning against energy theft, meter tampering and manipulation of electricity data.

“We must know where the power is going and what is compromising it,” the minister said, directing stakeholders to establish the facts through a transparent, scientific and fair investigation.

He warned that the government would not tolerate meter tampering, deliberate interference with energy measurements, data manipulation, or any other form of energy theft that deprives the electricity market of legitimate revenue. “Every consumer must be responsible for its actions and consumption,” Tegbe added.

Speaking at the engagement, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Mr. Bello Mohammed, said the issues under investigation went beyond a routine technical matter, with implications for power system security, the integrity of electricity measurement and energy accounting, market discipline, equitable allocation of system costs and public confidence in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Mohammed explained that the Ikorodu–Sagamu corridor had evolved into a major industrial load corridor following network reinforcement, additional transmission infrastructure and the connection of large industrial customers, including eligible customers.

He said the development placed a corresponding responsibility on all participants to ensure that every megawatt and megawatt-hour entering and leaving the corridor was properly measured, accounted for and attributable to the appropriate market participant.

According to him, NISO was not seeking to prejudge any participant, but was focused on establishing the facts through credible technical evidence and due process.

He disclosed that the investigation included validation of the reference metering infrastructure, physical inspections of industrial substations and electrical installations, and technical checks of metering and measurement systems.

Mohammed added that some facilities have also received formal notices based on preliminary findings, requiring explanations, remediation, or further investigation.

“Electricity delivered through the national grid must be measurable, attributable and accountable,” Mohammed stated.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the managing directors of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC) and Ikeja Electric, as well as representatives of companies operating along the corridor.

TCN Declares Force Majeure on Birnin Kebbi-Niamey Transmission Line

Meanwhile, TCN has declared force majeure on the 132kV Birnin Kebbi-Niamey transmission line following the collapse of three transmission towers at Chibike village.

The company said the incident occurred on August 26, 2026, after the transmission line tripped at 5:38 pm.

It stated that although a trial reclosure was carried out at 6:03 pm, the line tripped instantly again, prompting TCN linesmen to embark on a fault-finding patrol.

“Following the incident, TCN linesmen embarked on a fault-finding patrol and discovered that three towers, T109, T110 and T111, had collapsed at Chibike village. The collapse was caused by heavy rain and a windstorm experienced in the area.

“The incident has affected bulk power transmission to Niamey (Niger Republic) through the line,” the company said.

TCN stated that it has mobilised personnel and resources to the site and would ensure that all hands were on deck to facilitate the speedy rehabilitation of the collapsed towers and return the line to service in the shortest possible time.