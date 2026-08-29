Yemi Idowu Condemns Geopolitics in Nigerian Football, Demands Radical Return to Grassroots Basics 

Kunle Adewale

Founder of Nathaniel Idowu Foundation and key member of the 10-Year Nigerian Football Master Plan Committee, Chief Yemi Idowu, has declared that the recent administrative catastrophe paralysing Nigerian football is entirely not surprising.

Speaking with brutal candour on the systemic failures plaguing the nation’s favourite sport, Idowu asserted that the current collapse is the logical outcome of a broken system that prioritises political maneuvering over structural development and grassroots investment.

While describing the current crisis as unfortunate, Idowu insisted that it presents a golden, non-negotiable opportunity for a radical restructuring. However, he issued a stern warning to stakeholders: the country must not repeat the administrative blunders of the past. While acknowledging the efforts of the outgoing leadership, he made it clear that trying your best is no longer enough to sustain the demands of modern football.

In a vital disclosure regarding sports financing, at the Maracana Stadium, Ajegunle, Lagos, the Nat Boys of Lagos proprietor revealed that the federal government has injected unprecedented financial resources into sports development recently. He asserted that the financial allocations poured into sports between 2023 and 2026 exceed the combined sports budgets of all previous Nigerian administrations put together.

Idowu argued that the crisis is not a result of a lack of funds, but rather a total failure to implement the structural reforms already explicitly laid out in the government-approved Football Master Plan. He fiercely criticized the bureaucratic habit of setting up endless committees to review previous committees, calling it a form of self-delusion and demanding that administrators stop lying to themselves.

Idowu pointed out that the current structure of Nigerian football is completely upside down, arguing that a functional national team is impossible without vibrant regional, state, and local government competitions. He questioned the logic of competing in continental youth tournaments without any domestic framework to discover and nurture local talent. He asked how the country could expect results at an African Under-17 competition when there are no state or local government under-17 leagues running consistently. Instead, he criticized administrators who prefer to sit in Abuja, invite unverified players from places like the Canary Islands whom nobody knows, gather them in a camp for four weeks, and expect a miracle.

He challenged administrators to show him any 16-year-old in Nigeria who currently plays competitive football on a full-sized pitch week in and week out.

Without that foundational match fitness, he argued, expecting global success is pure fantasy.

Furthermore, he took a direct swipe at the credentials of current administrators, stating that anyone calling themselves a football chairman who has never played the game, run a team, or managed a player cannot deliver success.

One of the most contentious points Idowu raised was the toxic intersection of sports and Nigerian geopolitics. He demanded an immediate and complete separation of the two, arguing that football is strictly a merit-based endeavor that has been severely damaged by federal character and regional zoning considerations.

He insisted that football is not geopolitical, noting that when selectors form national matchday squads, they do not ask what state a player comes from. If certain regions are lagging behind in producing talent, he argued that the solution is infrastructure rather than political zoning. He guaranteed that if proper football infrastructure is built in any lagging area, it will naturally attract top-tier coaches and players, raising the standard of the game in that region within two years.

To fix the administrative bottleneck, Idowu proposed a radical downsizing of the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) jurisdiction. He argued that the NFF is fundamentally a geopolitical, federalist institution rather than a true football entity, and should have absolutely no business running domestic leagues. Under his proposed model, which he claims can be fully executed within a 120-day window, the NFF’s responsibilities would be restricted exclusively to managing international relations and elite national teams. Local, state, and regional bodies must be given the autonomy to run their own independent competitions, where talented players and coaches climb the ladder strictly based on merit.

As a club owner, Idowu also addressed the harsh financial realities destroying the Nigeria National League, arguing that forcing clubs to travel across the vast expanse of the country is logistically impossible and financially ruinous due to the nation’s deficit in fast transport infrastructure. Travel from northern states like Zamfara to southern territories like Cross River drains club finances on logistics and accommodation rather than player salaries.

To resolve this, Idowu advocated for a collegiate-style national championship format. Under this system, teams would play intensely within their localized states and regions to minimize travel times, save costs, and build passionate local fanbases. Once regional champions emerge, they would gather in a single centralized host city for a high-profile, four-week tournament—resembling a mini-World Cup—to crown the true national champion.

Despite his sharp criticisms, Idowu called on the public not to victimize past administrators, acknowledging that many put in immense effort behind the scenes. He specifically praised the recent resignation of the NFF president, characterizing it as an act of profound personal sacrifice necessary to kickstart structural healing. He urged everyone to disconnect the resignation from performance, noting that the president stepped aside to give the opportunity for real reform to happen. Idowu concluded by stating that the outgoing leadership and previous NFF presidents must still be carried along in advisory roles in the background to present a unified front to FIFA, ensuring the international governing body sees that Nigeria is serious about reform and avoiding the destructive internal factions that have historically fractured Nigerian sports governance.