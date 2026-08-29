2027: Obi, Kwankwaso, Dickson Move to Close Ranks for United NDC Campaign

*Party prepares to unveil nationwide campaign council

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) is moving to forge a united campaign front for the 2027 elections as its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, running mate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and National Leader, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, intensify consultations aimed at consolidating the opposition party’s national political machinery.



The latest high-level meeting, which lasted several hours, was held at Dickson’s Abuja residence, with Obi, Kwankwaso, NDC National Chairman, Senator Moses Cleopas Zuwoghe, the two Deputy National Chairmen and other senior party officials in attendance.

The meeting came days after another extensive consultation involving Obi, Kwankwaso and Dickson, underscoring the growing urgency within the party to close ranks and establish a coordinated campaign structure ahead of the 2027 contest.



Although the NDC said the latest meeting focused primarily on preparations for the unveiling of its campaign council, the repeated consultations among its three leading political figures have heightened expectations that the party is moving to resolve outstanding issues and establish a more coordinated national campaign structure.

The development comes as the NDC begins preparations to translate its leadership arrangements into an effective countrywide political machinery ahead of the 2027 elections.



The party recently directed its candidates across the country to commence campaigns in their respective states and constituencies, in line with the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With campaigns now underway, the latest consultations are expected to provide the framework for greater coordination among the party’s presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state assembly candidates.



The party’s immediate task is to harmonise its campaign activities and ensure that its candidates operate within a common political strategy as the 2027 contest gathers momentum.

Dickson has also intensified his appeal for unity within the party, urging members and aspirants to close ranks and work collectively towards electoral victory.



The former Bayelsa State governor, in a statement on his verified social media handles yesterday, called on NDC members to maintain unity across all levels of the party, from the presidential contest to state and constituency elections.

He stressed the need for members to put aside differences and work together in the interest of the party and its candidates.

The appeal comes against the backdrop of the NDC’s ongoing efforts to build a broad-based political platform capable of mounting a formidable challenge in the 2027 elections.



The renewed consultations among Obi, Kwankwaso and Dickson have consequently placed the proposed campaign council at the centre of the NDC’s immediate political agenda.

The party is expected to use the council to coordinate its nationwide campaign, align the activities of its candidates and provide a unified direction as the election season progresses.



The sustained engagement among the party’s senior leadership also signals an effort to ensure that the NDC enters the 2027 electoral contest with a coherent message and an integrated campaign machinery.

As the party prepares for the formal unveiling of its campaign council, attention is now focused on how the leadership will translate the ongoing consultations into a structure capable of coordinating its candidates and supporters across the country.

NDC’s National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, dismissed allegation that the delay in unveiling members of its campaign council was as a result of financial difficulties.



Director said the party was under no obligation to match the APC’s pace in constituting its campaign council.

“We don’t owe the APC any explanation so let them face their own business,” he said, adding that there was no funding threat to the NDC campaign.



“The NDC presidential campaign is not threatened by cash crush as they are making you believe. We are going to announce our campaign council after due consultation with all stakeholders,” Director said.

He added, “Some people think they can harass and stampede others because they have stolen enough public money for the election but we are not scared or moved by their antics.



“INEC did not attach a deadline to when parties can announce their campaign councils. We are still within the confines of the Electoral Act so what is the fuss all about. We won’t be stampeded into taking any actions so will announce our presidential campaign council when we are ready,” he emphasised.