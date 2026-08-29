What FTSE Russell’s Decision Means for Investors, Nigeria

FTSE Russell, a global index provider behind many of the world’s investment benchmarks, on Thursday announced that from the opening of trading on September 21, 2026, it will restore Nigeria to its Frontier Market classification.

A day after the cheering news, Nigeria’s economic and financial outlook received another major boost yesterday as Moody’s Ratings upgraded the country’s outlook from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’, citing the improving external position and stronger-than-expected economic growth.

Moody’s affirmed Nigeria’s B3 long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings, but changed the outlook to positive, citing a stronger external position, robust current account surpluses and better-than-expected economic growth.

The announcement by FTSE Russell is expected to end a three-year period in which the West African country was designated “Unclassified.”

Wholly owned by the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE Frontier Index provides a comprehensive and transparent series of benchmarks for the performance of large, mid and small cap equity securities from eligible Frontier markets in Europe, Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Some countries under the Frontier Market category are Morocco, Ghana, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Malta, Serbia, Croatia, among others.

When Nigeria lost its Frontier Market status in 2023, it effectively disappeared from the radar of many institutional investors. The reason was due to the limited access to forex and long delays in repatriating funds.

Now, with forex backlogs cleared, improved forex liquidity and exchange rate stability attained and the country meeting several of the criteria required for re-entry, it is set to be restored.

Also, another factor that contributed was Nigeria exiting the Financial Action Task Force grey list in October 2025 and European Union’s Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism deficiency list in January 2026.

The reclassification followed a period of uncertainty after FTSE Russell in June placed the planned reclassification under further review following the country’s transition from a T+2 to a T+1 settlement cycle. The global index provider had raised concerns that the shorter settlement period could effectively make Nigeria a prefunded market for international institutional investors, an arrangement considered negative under its Delivery versus Payment criterion.

In response, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had clarified that foreign portfolio investors were not required to prefund their accounts, while trades cleared and settled through Central Securities Clearing System remained subject to the standard Delivery versus Payment framework.

SEC introduced the T+1 settlement regime from June 1, 2026, as part of efforts to modernise the Nigerian capital market, improve efficiency, and align the market with international standards.

With the concern addressed, the planned reclassification is now to proceed, effectively restoring Nigeria to a market category from which it was removed in September 2023.

Indeed, a change in a country’s classification by a global index provider may sound like an obscure event reserved for investment analysts, stockbrokers and fund managers. But it is not.

It however sends a powerful signal about how the international investment community views the quality, accessibility, liquidity and reliability of a financial market. This index reclassification for Nigeria would reopen the door to global funds that track FTSE’s Frontier Market Index. With reforms undertaken by the federal government and regulators in the financial market, the reclassification is expected to expand foreign inflows potentially bringing the hundreds of millions in passive investment that typically follow frontier-market index inclusion.

One of the greatest disadvantages faced by less-developed capital markets, including those in West Africa, is invisibility. A market can have profitable companies, attractive valuations, growing consumer demand and promising economic prospects, yet remain largely ignored by international investors because it is difficult to access, difficult to research or simply absent from the benchmarks used by global fund managers.

That is also where this index inclusion becomes important. Investment managers overseeing billions of dollars do not make every investment decision from scratch. Many funds are constructed around benchmarks. Others use indexes as their starting point for determining where to allocate research resources and capital.

When a market becomes part of a recognised global index universe, it becomes easier for international investors to identify it, measure it and compare it with other investment destinations.

However, it is important to stress that visibility does not automatically produce capital. But without visibility, attracting capital becomes considerably difficult. Which is another major benefit of frontier market classification.

A vibrant capital market, as we have in Nigeria in recent times, needs more than domestic investors. Domestic pension funds, insurance companies, retail investors and institutional investors provide an important foundation, but international participation deepens the market, broaden demand and introduce new sources of capital.

That is why institutions such as the FTSE Russell’s Frontier Index are very relevant. They create the possibility of attracting both active and passive investors.

Perhaps the most important long-term benefit of this reclassification is the pressure it will put on market regulators and operators to keep improving the rules. That is because FTSE Russell’s classification framework is built around standards that markets must meet. Its review process assesses markets and monitors their progress, with countries that may be promoted or demoted placed on a watch list.

This creates an important incentive for policymakers, regulators, exchanges, market operators and financial institutions. Once a market wants to remain part of an internationally recognised investment universe, complacency becomes expensive and investors expect transparent rules.

For international investors, frontier markets provide opportunity for them to diversify their portfolios. Frontier economies are often driven by domestic factors that differ from those affecting larger developed and emerging markets. For investors whose portfolios are heavily concentrated in developed markets, adding carefully selected frontier-market exposure can introduce different sources of return.

The biggest prize in all of this is confidence. Confidence that the rules are transparent, confidence that investors can enter and exit freely and protection of minority investors.

Now, for Nigeria, the ultimate responsibility lies with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Central Bank of Nigeria and other regulators and institutions, as well as companies to ensure that this new door remains open and that what international investors find on the other side is a market worthy of their confidence.