FG Deploys NASENI’S NSEP to Boost Livelihoods, Productivity Across Nigeria 

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The federal government has said that the essence of the Sustainable Empowerment Programme being executed through the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) is to ensure that opportunities created by science, engineering and innovation translate into practical means of improving livelihoods and also enable Nigerians to participate in the country’s growing innovation-driven economy.

The Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, stated this on Thursday, during the Abia State edition of the NASENI Sustainable Empowerment Programme (NSEP) held at Uma Ukpai Memorial Primary School, Asaga, Ohafia, in Ohafia Local Government Area.

Halilu said NASENI’s mandate is ultimately about people and that science, technology and engineering must move beyond laboratories to provide practical solutions.

“Through this programme, we are taking NASENI directly to Nigerians, providing relevant skills, tools and technologies that can help people become more productive, build sustainable livelihoods and participate meaningfully in Nigeria’s growing innovation-driven economy,” he said.

He noted that Abia State was chosen for the programme because of its reputation for enterprise, creativity and manufacturing culture, qualities he said align with the “new NASENI” focused on Creation, Collaboration and Commercialisation.

“Under our strategic direction, we are moving from research for its own sake to solutions that people can use, businesses can adopt and industries can scale. NSEP is an important part of that journey because innovation only becomes meaningful when its impact reaches the people,” Halilu stated.

The NASENI boss told beneficiaries that the support they received was “not simply a handout” but an investment in their productive capacity. He added that the agency would measure success not by the number of items distributed, but by “the number of lives improved, businesses strengthened, jobs supported and communities made more productive.”

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Dr. Armstrong Uma Takang, who was Guest of Honour, disclosed that more empowerment programmes have been lined up for the people of Ohafia, Abia North Senatorial Zone and the entire Abia State.

Takang said President Bola Tinubu believes that those given opportunities to serve should start by serving their people. “Our president believes in the fact that when you have an opportunity to serve, you start by serving your people, you come back home and make a difference in your community,” he said.

He described Ohafia people as entrepreneurial and stressed the need to bring science and technology into entrepreneurship. “We need to make sure that our people feel the impact of government,” he added.

The Director General of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), Engr. Obinna Odum, described the empowerment as the fruit of good governance and dividend of democracy, exemplifying mutual cooperation between the federal and Abia State governments. He said GODA was willing to partner NASENI to extend the programme to the hinterland.

The APC House of Representatives candidate for Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency, Chief Ikenna Nikolas Ukwa, also commended the federal government for the gesture.

Two beneficiaries, Uwagwu Nwanneka Paul from Ohafia and Ikema Nnenna Kalu from Abiriba, expressed excitement at being selected and thanked the organisers.

Highlights of the event included the symbolic presentation of empowerment items -solar home systems and save cook stove – to beneficiaries and the conferment of the chieftaincy title of Ifie Ohafia meaning “Light of Ohafia” on Halilu by Ohafia traditional rulers.