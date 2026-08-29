Military Commits to Providing Affordable Housing for Personnel 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has expressed a renewed commitment to providing affordable housing for members of the Armed Forces, while strengthening its operations, expanding its real estate activities and advancing initiatives aimed at improving the welfare of personnel.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Defence Properties Limited (DPL), Major General Isaiah Allison, expressed this commitment when he assumed office at the company’s head office in Guzape, Abuja.

According to a statement by the General Manager, Strategy, Defence Properties Limited, Navy Captain JD John-Ogudire, the new Managing Director succeeded Brigadier General Sebhil Adeyemo.

He said the company’s vision was in line with the military’s strategic philosophy under the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, which is to consolidate the capacity of the Armed Forces of Nigeria through enhanced jointness for a reinforced operational posture, supported by improved welfare efforts and sound administration. This is aimed at ensuring that the Armed Forces maintains its core military fundamentals of safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and prosperity under a whole-of-government approach.

Captain John-Ogudire said the CDS’s command philosophy was built around greater jointness, sound administration and improved welfare.

“At the Defence Holdings Company level, these priorities are pursued under the leadership of the Group Managing Director, Air Vice Marshal AV Ndace, while Major General Isaiah Allison champions their implementation at DPL.

“One of the new administration’s priorities has been to give the company a clear sense of direction and prepare it for action. This was reflected in DPL’s maiden retreat, themed ‘Launching Out with Clarity & Focus’,” the statement said.

The retreat, John-Ogudire said, provided an opportunity for members of staff to review the company’s operations, build professional capacity and agree on a clearer path forward.

“It is relevant to mention that Major General Isaiah Allison’s approach is focused on developing staff and revitalising DPL’s operations in a way that would generate resources for effective administration and improved welfare.

“His vision also includes expanding the company’s real estate activities across the country, positioning it for greater productivity and ensuring the effective management of defence properties for the benefit of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force,” the General Manager said.

The new administration, he said, had also begun inspecting DPL facilities and strengthening cooperation within Defence Holdings Company Limited.

“Accordingly, the DPL management team paid courtesy visits to Defence Farms/Agro-Allied Products Limited and Defence Engineering Services Limited. The visits provided an opportunity to discuss areas of mutual interest and improve cooperation among the sister companies.

“As DPL moves forward, the company will continue to focus on improving its operations, increasing productivity and contributing to the welfare of personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.