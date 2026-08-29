2027: Two Kwara Assembly Lawmakers Resign from APC, Pick PDP Tickets

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, two serving lawmakers in the Kwara State House of Assembly have resigned their membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Consequently, the affected lawmakers have joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and picked the tickets to contest for 2027 election in the state.

They are, Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon (Edu State Constituency) and Hon. Olushola Odetundun (Irepodun State Constituency).

The resignation of the two lawmakers according to THISDAY checks might not be unconnected with the ongoing political realignment ahead of next year’s general elections in the state.

Already, a serving senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District of the state, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has resigned from APC and joined the opposition, PDP, where he picked the senatorial ticket of the party.

Apart from this, a chieftain of the APC from the Kwara North Senatorial District of the state, Hon. Kolo Jiya, also resigned from the party and picked the Kwara North senatorial district ticket of the PDP for the next year general elections in the state.

Hon. Gideon who is also Chairman, House Committee on Livestock in his resignation letter addressed to his Ward Chairman, Tsaragi Ward 3 in Edu Local Government Area of the state read, “I hereby formally resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), effective immediately.

“This decision follows careful reflection and consultations with my constituents and key stakeholders.

“Recent developments within the Party, particularly concerning internal democracy, fairness, and inclusiveness, have led me to take this decision.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Edu State Constituency, Kwara State, and Nigeria with integrity, dedication, and accountability.”

Also, the lawmaker representing Irepodun State Constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Odetundun in his formal resignation letter addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Ajasse Ward II in Irepodun Local Government Area and made available to journalists in Ilorin yesterday, stated that his decision followed extensive consultations with key political stakeholders, supporters, associates, and constituents across the state.

Odetundun explained that the move resulted from deep reflection on recent political developments and the need to realign his political trajectory to better serve the interests of his constituency.

While acknowledging the relationships, shared experiences, and opportunities afforded to him during his tenure in the APC, he reaffirmed that public service must remain anchored on principles, accountability, and the total welfare of the people.

Odetundun assured the people of Irepodun Local Government and Kwara State that despite the change in political platform, his commitment to effective representation, grassroots development, and ethical leadership remains unshaken as he embarks on the next phase of his political journey.

Meanwhile, the two serving lawmakers have been given the tickets of their respective constituencies to contest the next year’s election in the state.

A source close to the state secretariat of the PDP told journalists yesterday in Ilorin that, the two defected law lawmakers have been offered the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The source said that the leadership of the party has communicated to the affected lawmakers for the tickets.