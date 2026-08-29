Fake Agencies: Tinubu Orders Forensic Sweep of IPPIS, Ministries, FG Institutions

*Declares securing lives non-negotiable, key to Nigeria’s economic ambitions

*Urges united APC to ensure grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2027 polls

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday directed the Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, to oversee and coordinate a comprehensive forensic audit of Federal Government systems.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement yesterday, revealed that the audit would include a review of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), federal government agencies, and their administration and internal controls.



This comes as President Tinubu said national security remains the fundamental bedrock required to achieve Nigeria’s economic ambitions and lasting prosperity, noting that his administration views safety and the protection of lives as the fundamental baseline for business expansion.



The President also stressed the need for unity within the All Progressives Congress (APC) as preparations intensify for the 2027 general election, with the party’s 31 governors expected to take the lead in mobilising support across their respective states.

The President’s directive for the forensic audit of the federal government institutions was sequel to the Federal Executive Council’s resolution on August 19, 2026, in response to findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on fake agencies, ghost workers, and other control failures.



The exercise would establish the nature and extent of weaknesses in government’s control system, and determine how such weaknesses have been exploited.

According to the statement, the review would comprise two interconnected components.

The first, which would focus on a forensic audit of government systems, particularly IPPIS and related payroll, personnel, pension and financial-management platforms, would examine reported cases of ghost workers and payroll fraud, reconcile the figures identified by the ICPC, trace how fictitious or ineligible persons were enrolled, and review access, identity, biometric and bank-account controls.



The exercise would also examine the interfaces between IPPIS and other government platforms, including GIFMIS, Remita, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Sub-TSA, to determine whether fraud resulted from system defects, process failures, inadequate segregation of duties or deliberate circumvention.



The second component of the audit, which would cover all federal government agencies, departments, commissions, councils, parastatals and other government bodies, would establish a definitive inventory of such bodies and verify their legal basis, while examining how entities obtain official recognition, budgetary consideration, correspondence privileges, office facilities and access to government systems.



The exercise would assess governance, procurement, internal-audit, and oversight controls across Government to close systemic weaknesses that could allow irregular entities or persons to access public resources.

Tinubu directed that the exercise be conducted with the highest standards of independence, professionalism and forensic integrity.

The audit team would have access to relevant government systems and records. It will collaborate with the ICPC to ensure that the review complements all ongoing investigations, prosecutions and recoveries.



The President expects the exercise to go beyond identifying individual cases of fraud or administrative failure by strengthening the architecture of government, closing systemic loopholes, improving data verification and reconciliation, reinforcing accountability, and ensuring that only duly constituted entities and eligible personnel have access to government resources.



The exercise underscores the President’s commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, fiscal governance and institutional integrity across the federal government.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has said national security remains the fundamental bedrock required to achieve Nigeria’s economic ambitions and lasting prosperity.



He noted that his administration views safety and the protection of lives as the fundamental baseline for business expansion, which is why the broader economic plan focuses on stabilising macroeconomic fundamentals, boosting local industry, and attracting foreign investment.



Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the graduation ceremony for participants of National Defence College Course 34, the President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, maintained that strengthening the nation’s armed forces and neutralising criminal elements, bandits, and terrorists remain central to the government’s focus.



According to him: “Our economic ambitions accompany the duty to secure our people. The Armed Forces and security agencies continue to confront terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, piracy and organised criminality with courage and professionalism.

“Government will provide equipment, training, resources and institutional support for their constitutional duties. Peace creates room for enterprise, and enterprise enlarges the citizen’s stake in peace.



“When communities recover security, opportunity must follow, because stability grows where people can work, trade, learn and hope.”

Aligning with the crux of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s recent graduation lecture, Tinubu pointed out that “Africa’s security will increasingly depend on productive economies, regional value chains, innovation, and industries capable of employing its young population.”



As the African Continental Free Trade Area deepens integration, he insisted that ‘industrialisation must drive inclusive growth, reduce structural vulnerability and enlarge continental bargaining power,” just as he restated Nigeria’s commitment “to a peaceful, prosperous, integrated Africa.”



The President outlined reforms his administration is pursuing under the Renewed Hope Agenda for a productive, diversified and competitive economy, saying the government is “improving conditions for enterprise, encouraging private investment, promoting local value addition and expanding roads, railways, ports, energy and digital connectivity.



“These investments reduce costs, connect markets and reinforce national integration. We are strengthening capacity in agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing, technology and defence industry. Sovereignty acquires substance when a nation can absorb shocks, meet essential needs and defend its interests,” he added.



To the graduands of the National Defence College Course 34, Tinubu reminded them that the course “reflects the breadth required by modern statecraft, drawing participants from the Armed Forces, Police, public institutions and friendly nations.”

He lauded the international participants’ confidence, urging graduands to ensure their forged networks deepen cooperation, understanding, peace, and development across Africa and beyond.



The President congratulated the graduands on their discipline, curiosity and resilience, charging them to carry the college’s values of excellence, courage, patriotism and integrity, even as he commended the Commandant, faculty and staff of the college “for sustaining Nigeria’s foremost institution for strategic education,” as well as “their devotion to education and policy-oriented research.”



Earlier, Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, said the presence of the President, ably represented by the Vice President, at the graduation ceremony was in acknowledgement of his administration’s commitment to strategic leadership development and national security.



He noted that the participants had, in the past 47 weeks, undergone intensive and rigorous training programme comprising research, field tours and seminar presentations, focusing on contemporary security and developmental challenges as well as high level defence management.

The commandant said the participants are expected to translate their experience and knowledge gained during the programme into tangible solutions confronting various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Highpoint of the graduation ceremony was the presentation of certificates to the 103 participants, comprising 33 from the Nigerian Army; 20 from the Nigeria Navy; 9 from the Nigeria Air Force; 4 from the Police; 17 from MDAs, and 20 international participants, as well as awards to deserving participants.

In the meantime, the President has stressed the need for unity within the APC as preparations intensify for the 2027 general election, with the party’s 31 governors expected to take the lead in mobilising support across their respective states.

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, who disclosed this to newsmen after governors under the Progressive Governors’ Forum met with President Tinubu at the State House, Abuja., stated that the President stressed the importance of strengthening the party while ensuring that its political activities remain connected to efforts to reduce poverty and improve the welfare of Nigerians.

According to him, President Tinubu also emphasised national unity and urged the governors to ensure that citizens are carried along in the implementation of government programmes.

“Mr President continues to emphasise the unity of the party, the unity of the country, reduction of poverty in this country and what the governors must do to ensure that we do everything possible to reduce poverty and make sure that we carry everybody along,” Sule said.

On preparations for the election, he said the responsibility for grassroots mobilisation would rest significantly with governors highlighting that electoral contests are decided at the state and local levels.

“The elections are actually at the states and not in Abuja. The governors will take the lead in the campaign at the state level.”

The APC Governors reaffirmed their support for President Tinubu’s re-election, pledging to lead the campaign and mobilise support for the President across their respective states.

Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, told newsmen at the State House, Abuja, that discussions with the President centred on governance and politics, with the governors devoting greater attention to measures aimed at reducing the cost of living and ensuring that Nigerians feel the impact of ongoing economic reforms.

According to him, discussions covered transportation costs, food security, agriculture and measures to improve the welfare of Nigerians, as well as an assessment of areas where the government could strengthen its interventions.

“Governance, which took most of the time, is about how to reduce the cost of living in Nigeria, ease the cost of transportation, food security, agriculture, bring prosperity to the people and ensure that the dividends of the various reforms we have gotten over the years trickle down to the people,” Uzodinma said.

He explained that the President formally briefed the governors on the constitution of the Presidential Election Committee, adding that the governors were in agreement with the President on preparations for the election.

His words: “All the APC governors are solidly behind Mr President. To that extent, governors are expected to deliver their states.”

Uzodinma explained that each governor would identify the peculiar requirements for a successful campaign in their state, noting that responsibility for delivering electoral support at the subnational level would largely rest with the governors.

“The responsibility of delivering the elections lies on the shoulders of the governors at the subnational level. It is a combination of what has happened at the subnational level and the push at the federal level that will yield the result we are looking for.”

He further said the APC governors were united behind President Tinubu’s re-election and would work with the party and its leadership throughout the campaign.

“We are united. We are supporting Mr President’s re-election; we are supporting the success of the election. We will work with our party, the APC, and we will work with other leaders of the party,” Uzodinma said.