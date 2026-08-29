Tinubu is 90, I Will Prove It in Court, Claims Atiku

•⁠ ⁠Defends his own age, says president in panic mode

•⁠ ⁠Omokri: Tinubu is nowhere close to 90

•⁠ ⁠Presidency tackles former VP over vow to open borders

•⁠ ⁠Insists Nigeria’s borders already open

•⁠ ⁠Declares Nigerians deserve facts, not campaign slogans

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Sunday Ehigiator

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday claimed that President Bola Tinubu is 90 years old, insisting that he has evidence to substantiate the allegation and would present it in court, while dismissing concerns over his own age and fitness to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku made the claim during an interview with BBC Hausa, while responding to a question on concerns that he would be almost 80 in 2027.



But in reaction, Ambassador-designate of Nigeria to Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, Reno Omokri, hit back at Atiku, saying the President is nowhere close to 90 years.

Omokri, in a statement posted on his social media platform yesterday, cited a photograph of Tinubu and Dele Momodu taken in London in 1996, arguing that the image raised questions about Atiku’s assertion on the President’s age.



This comes as the Presidency yesterday opened another front against the ADC presidential candidate over his promise to “open the borders” if elected in 2027.

The Presidency insisted that Nigeria’s land borders were already open and that Nigerians deserved facts rather than campaign slogans.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, said the Federal Government reopened most of Nigeria’s land borders in March 2024 and had not reversed the decision.



Continuing, the former vice president argued that age should not be used to determine a candidate’s suitability for the presidency, insisting that he remained physically strong, healthy and intellectually alert.

The former Vice President said, “You went and voted for someone who is 80, I mean 90 years old. How old is President Bola, 90?”

He alleged: “We have a President who is 90 years old and who is sick, and I am healthy and strong. So, why would I not make myself available to serve my fellow countrymen?”



When told that the President was not yet 90, Atiku replied: “I have evidence, and I will present it in court.”

“I have the experience, the competence and the patriotism. So, why would I not make all these available for the service of my country,” he added.Atiku, however, said his age would not prevent him from effectively governing the country, stressing that what Nigerians should be concerned about was the ability of a president to provide competent leadership and address the country’s economic and security challenges.



He also renewed his criticism of the Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of failing to provide Nigerians with affordable transportation and cheaper fuel.

According to him, the government’s recent announcement of 120,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) conversion centres was inadequate, representing less than one per cent of the estimated number of vehicles requiring conversion.

He described the government’s approach to transportation policy as confused and “clay-footed”, arguing that Nigerians needed immediate relief from high transportation and energy costs rather than promises whose benefits would take years to materialise.



Atiku further vowed that, if elected president, his administration would tackle insecurity and restore confidence in the country, while accusing the Tinubu administration of being in “panic mode”.

He also repudiated claims that he had become an obstacle to the opposition coalition, saying he was instrumental in bringing the group together.



“That is a baseless accusation levelled against me. I was actually the one who initiated the coalition. Nobody else…I, Atiku Abubakar, started it,” he said.

According to him, most of the politicians who started the coalition remained together, despite disagreements among some of the major opposition figures.

He identified the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as the two major opposition figures who left the group.



“It was just Kwankwaso… he was with us at first, then he left,” Atiku said. Asked about Obi, he added, “Yes, and also Peter Obi. It’s just them, but the rest of us are still here continuing our work.”

Atiku, however, said there was still a possibility of the opposition politicians working together before the 2027 election, adding, “Nothing is impossible, by God’s grace. One day you’ll see… we have agreed to work together to save this country and its poor citizens, Insha Allah,” he said.



The former vice president also criticised the federal government’s handling of the removal of the petrol subsidy, saying savings from the policy had not been adequately accounted for.

“I did not oppose the removal of the oil subsidy, but where is the money? Where did it go?” Atiku asked.

He said the funds were supposed to help reduce poverty, improve education, address insecurity and create opportunities for young Nigerians.



“Where is the money now? It seems they are just stealing it,” he said.

Atiku also promised to restore petrol subsidy if elected president, while demanding that anyone who had stolen the money would refund it.

“If elected, I will bring back the oil subsidy, and whoever stole the money must refund it,” he said.

He further said the subsidy could have been removed without causing the level of hardship being experienced by Nigerians if the savings had been properly used.



“The government successfully removed the subsidy, but we do not know where the money went. If they had used the money for development, to solve security problems, for education, and to create opportunities for the youth, it would be different,” Atiku said.

The former vice president also defended his decision not to sign a peace accord involving opposition politicians, saying he questioned why the incumbent government was not included.



He said, “Why is it always only us in the opposition that you bring to sign, but you never bring the incumbent government to sign as well?”

Atiku added that he saw little value in the exercise if the ruling party was excluded.

“So, if you don’t bring the incumbent government to come and sign, I see no point in going to sign it,” he said.

While justifying his choice to contest the 2027 elections, the former vice president said there was nothing unusual about his continued participation in presidential contests, noting that his political career had been marked by repeated challenges.

“So because I’m contesting the presidency two or three times, I mean, that’s not anything unusual in my life, in my political life. Why should you question me on my right? It is my constitutional right. I am strong. I am healthy. I am agile. Why do you bother about my constitutional rights?”



Explaining why he believes he remains suitable to lead the country, Atiku said his experience, competence and patriotism were reasons he should be allowed to offer himself for national service.

“I have the experience. I have the competence. I have the patriotism. So why would I not make all this available to the service of my country?” he asked.

Atiku also recounted his earlier political struggles, saying he had contested for governor four times and was repeatedly disqualified by military authorities whenever he won.

Omokri: Tinubu Is Nowhere Close To 90

Ambassador-designate of Nigeria to Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua, Reno Omokri, hit back at Atiku over his claim that Tinubu was 90 years old and suffers from ill health.

Omokri, in a post on his social media platform yesterday, cited a photograph of Tinubu and Dele Momodu taken in London in 1996, arguing that the image raised questions about Atiku’s assertion on the President’s age.

He said that if Tinubu was indeed 90 years old, as alleged by Atiku, the President would have been 60 when the photograph was taken 30 years ago.



“Look at the photo yourself. I have not altered it in any way. Dele Momodu is alive to testify to the authenticity of this photograph and the date and place where it was taken,” Omokri said.

He challenged Nigerians to examine the photograph and determine whether Tinubu appeared to be 60 at the time.

“If Asiwaju is indeed ninety years of age, then he would have been sixty when this photo was taken exactly thirty years ago. I urge objective Nigerians and citizens of the world to again look at this photo. Does the gentleman on the right look sixty? Does he even look fifty?” he asked.



The ambassador-designate also said Momodu, as a political supporter, remained free to support whichever candidate he chose in the 2027 election, but questioned whether he should remain silent while allegations were made about the age and health of someone he had previously described as a friend and benefactor.

He urged politicians and their supporters to elevate the quality of political debate ahead of the 2027 election, arguing that the campaign should focus on issues directly affecting Nigerians.

“Perhaps we can raise the bar for this election by raising issues germane to the Nigerian people and brainstorming ideas to resolve the challenges plaguing our polity,” he said.

Presidency Tackles Atiku Over Pledge to Open Borders

The Presidency yesterday criticised Atiku over his pledge to “open the borders” if elected president in 2027, declaring that Nigeria’s land borders are already open and demanding clarity on what exactly he intends to change.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communication, Sunday Dare, in a statement yesterday, said the federal government had reopened most of the country’s land borders in March 2024 and had not reversed the policy.

Dare also pointed to President Tinubu’s opening of the Kamba border in Kebbi State on February 14, 2026, which he said had produced economic and diplomatic benefits.

He therefore questioned the basis of Atiku’s pledge, asking which borders the ADC presidential candidate intended to open when the existing policy already permits legitimate movement and trade.

According to him, if Atiku was referring to relaxing existing border controls, he should explain which controls he would remove, why such measures were necessary and what safeguards would be put in place to prevent terrorism, arms trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking and other forms of transnational organised crime.

Dare stressed that an open border should not be confused with an uncontrolled border, arguing that modern border management was designed to facilitate legitimate commerce and movement while preventing criminal networks from exploiting international boundaries.

He said effective border management required immigration and customs controls, intelligence-sharing, surveillance technology and coordinated security operations.

The Presidency’s response came as Atiku’s proposed border policy emerged as another point of political debate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Dare said Nigeria’s security situation, particularly in the north, could not be separated from developments across the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, noting that the country shares borders with Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

He argued that terrorism, violent extremism and organised crime in the region had increasingly assumed a transnational character, making effective border security critical to Nigeria’s national security.

Citing the Global Terrorism Index 2026, Dare said about 41 per cent of terrorist attacks occur within 50 kilometres of an international border, while approximately 64 per cent take place within 100 kilometres.

He said the figures underscored the vulnerability of border communities, particularly in areas where difficult terrain, limited state presence and weak coordination could provide opportunities for terrorist organisations and criminal networks.

He said the federal government’s security operations along the Northeast and Northwest corridors should therefore not be interpreted as evidence that Nigeria’s borders were closed.

“Consequently, Nigeria’s focus on the Northeast and Northwest corridors, including the coordinated deployment of the Armed Forces and other security institutions, should not be misconstrued as evidence of closed borders. It reflects responsible border security,” he said.

Dare also challenged Atiku, whom he described as an experienced politician and former occupant of the country’s second-highest office, to provide a detailed alternative policy rather than relying on broad campaign declarations.

“What Nigerians should reasonably expect from a presidential aspirant is not a slogan about ‘opening borders,’ but a detailed explanation of how his administration would improve border surveillance, strengthen intelligence-sharing with neighbouring states, modernise customs and immigration operations, deploy technology, protect border communities and deepen regional cooperation against terrorism and organised crime,” he said.

He maintained that the Tinubu administration remained open to scrutiny and should be judged on measurable outcomes in security, economic recovery, border management and citizens’ welfare.

However, Dare said such scrutiny should be based on facts rather than political slogans.

He added that Nigeria’s borders should remain open to legitimate trade and movement while being secured against terrorists and criminals through technology, intelligence and regional cooperation.

“While political contestation is legitimate in a democracy, statements about national security and the Nigerian economy should be grounded in facts, institutional understanding, and a credible alternative policy agenda.

“What Nigerians should reasonably expect from a presidential aspirant is not a slogan about “opening borders,” but a detailed explanation of how his administration would improve border surveillance, strengthen intelligence-sharing with neighbouring states, modernise customs and immigration operations, deploy technology, protect border communities and deepen regional cooperation against terrorism and organised crime.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remains open to scrutiny and should be judged by measurable outcomes in security, economic recovery, border management and citizens’ welfare. But such scrutiny must be based on facts. Nigeria’s borders must be open to legitimate commerce and movement, but secure against terrorists and criminals. They must be monitored with technology, led by intelligence, and integrated into the country’s broader national-security and economic strategy.

“That is the policy conversation Nigerians deserve. But, increasingly, the former Vice President’s public outings and policy pronouncements raise a more fundamental question: what new and credible contribution does he intend to make to Nigeria’s development that is not already contained in the reform trajectory of the present administration? Rather than presenting Nigerians with a coherent alternative, Atiku appears increasingly preoccupied with promising to reverse, reopen, or rename initiatives already being implemented,” he added.

Atiku: Nigerians Need Cheaper Fuel, Not Last-minute Transport Promises





Atiku yesterday dismissed President Bola Tinubu’s latest promise to work with governors to reduce public transport fares as a desperate and belated response to a cost-of-living crisis created by his own government, adding that Nigerians needed cheaper fuel and not fire brigade approach to attending to the issue.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described the federal government’s CNG conversion figures as a damning reflection of the Tinubu administration’s performance, saying the government has unwittingly published its own scorecard of failure.

“If Tinubu’s grand strategy for cushioning the consequences of his reckless and poorly thought-out subsidy removal is CNG conversion, then the admission that only about 120,000 vehicles have been converted in more than three years is not an achievement. It is an advertisement of policy failure.

“Against widely cited estimates of roughly 14 million vehicles on Nigerian roads, 120,000 conversions amount to less than one per cent.

“That is the government’s own number. That is Tinubu marking his own examination script.

“If a student returned less than one per cent in his core subject, WAEC would not call it progress. No university would call it excellent performance. Yet Tinubu wants Nigerians to reward the political equivalent of that catastrophic score with another four years.

“The truth is simple: Nigeria cannot afford another four years of monumental failure.”

Atiku said Tinubu’s declaration that “cheaper fuel should result in cheaper fares” was equally a confession that the administration’s energy policy has been fundamentally disconnected from the daily survival of Nigerians.

“For more than three years, Nigerians begged this government for relief. Tinubu removed subsidy without a credible cushioning framework, watched transport costs explode, watched food prices follow, watched businesses suffocate under crushing energy costs, and repeatedly told Nigerians that their suffering was the unavoidable price of reform.

“Now that elections are approaching, and Nigerians are rallying behind Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for a production-based subsidy to immediately tackle the cost-of-living crisis created by Tinubu, the same government that ridiculed and criticised Atiku’s plan has suddenly discovered that Nigerians need cheaper transportation.

“This is medicine after death. You cannot break a man’s leg, abandon him in pain for three and a half years, then return with crutches and demand applause for compassion. Tinubu created the transport crisis; CNG cannot now be packaged as heroism.”

Atiku said CNG expansion may be desirable, but warned that an alternative fuel cannot be presented as the solution to a purchasing-power crisis.

“Go to the motor parks. Nigerians are travelling less because they cannot afford to travel. Workers calculate whether transport to work will swallow their wages. Traders are buying less because transportation is eating into their capital. Students struggle with daily fares. Farmers pay heavily to move food from farms to markets.

“So, what exactly has Tinubu solved if the bus becomes cheaper to operate but the passenger has become too poor to enter it? A cheaper bus without an affordable passenger is not economic recovery.”

Atiku said the government’s celebration of 120,000 conversions in a country with millions of vehicles was the mathematical equivalent of celebrating a bucket of water while the house is still burning.

Atiku said Nigeria needs a targeted, transparent and fiscally capped subsidy linked to domestic production, deliberately designed to attack the cost-of-living crisis at its source.

“Fuel subsidy must return for struggling Nigerians, not the rich friends of the President and multinational companies but a targeted production intervention that is transparently budgeted, independently audited and guarantees that the benefit reaches consumers,” it added.

“For more than three years, Tinubu told Nigerians to endure pain while government celebrated bigger revenues. Families became poorer, businesses collapsed, transport fares multiplied and workers watched the value of their wages disappear.

“Now, with Nigerians responding positively to Atiku’s alternative, the same government that attacked subsidy as economic heresy has suddenly discovered Atiku’s central argument: when energy becomes cheaper, transportation becomes cheaper; when transportation becomes cheaper, food and production costs begin to fall,” it stated further.

ADC Explain Delay in Unveiling Presidential Campaign Councils



The ADC yesterday explained that it was yet to announce its presidential campaign councils because it is still consulting relevant stakeholders on the composition of the structures.

ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said in an interview that the party was not being held back by funding constraints but was consulting relevant stakeholders on the composition of its presidential campaign council.

Abdullahi said there was no delay in constituting the council, noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had not set a deadline for political parties to assemble their campaign teams.

The ADC spokesman also pointed out that the presidential election was still many months away.

He said, ”Can you show me the deadline set by INEC for parties to constitute their campaign councils within a given time frame?

“There is no stipulated deadline so we will announce our campaign council when we are ready. The so-called cash crunch can only be a product of the imagination of those peddling it.

“So, it’s idle talk for anyone to say that the ADC can’t fund their presidential campaign. The election is six months away and nobody runs a campaign for six months. In any case what is their business with when and how the ADC runs its campaign?”