NPC Chairman, Yusuf Dies After Prolonged Illness

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Aminu Yusuf, has died at the age of 66 after a prolonged illness.

Yusuf passed away yesterday, barely eight months after taking over as the substantive chairman of the commission.

Born on April 15, 1960, in Wushishi, Niger State, Yusuf was appointed to head the NPC by President Bola Tinubu in October 2025. He was formally sworn into office as the eighth substantive chairman of the commission on December 2, 2025.

Before his appointment to the NPC, Yusuf had built a career in public service and politics in Niger State. Between 2019 and 2023, he served as Special Adviser on Political Affairs to the then Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello.

His previous political experience also included serving as Chairman of Wushishi Local Government Area and as a member of the Niger State House of Assembly. He was also a member of the board of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) between 2005 and 2007.

Yusuf’s educational journey began at LEA Primary School, Zungeru, after which he proceeded to Federal Government College, Odogbolu, Ogun State.

He obtained his Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from the College of Education, Minna, in 1983. Five years later, in 1988, he earned a B.Sc. (Ed) in Biology from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He later broadened his academic qualifications with a postgraduate diploma in Public Administration in 2001 and a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from Ahmadu Bello University in 2010.