Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as a strategic platform for solidarity, peace, development and the collective interests of Member States.



A statement from the minister’s Media Office stated that Ambassador Enikanolaiye disclosed this while delivering Nigeria’s Official Statement at the 23rd Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



The minister commended the OIC leadership for convening the Extraordinary Session, noting that Nigeria’s participation is informed by its Islamic heritage, domestic diversity, and broader commitment to multilateralism, peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for international law and the principles of the UN Charter.



On the election of the OIC Secretary General, Enikanolaiye congratulated Ismaïl Ould Cheikh Ahmed on his emergence as the newly-elected Secretary General of the OIC.



He stressed the need to adhere to principled criteria for the election, including competence, integrity, experience, geographical balance, rotation, consensus and equal opportunity.



“Nigeria is delighted that Member States withdrew their candidates in a spirit of solidarity and shared focus. We commit to working closely with the new Secretary-General for the success of his tenure,” the minister said.



He also commended the outgoing Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha for a successful tenure and wished him well in future endeavours.





In a related development, Enikanolaiye held a one-on-one meeting with the newly-elected Secretary General, Ahmed, the first delegation he received immediately after his election.



During the meeting, the minister conveyed congratulations to him on behalf of President Bola Tinubu, and the people of Nigeria.



He pledged Nigeria’s support for the success of his tenure and reiterated the call for greater visibility of OIC programmes and projects in Nigeria, as well as the appointment of more qualified Nigerians into the OIC Secretariat and other offices of the organisation.



“Nigeria reaffirmed its unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination and an independent and sovereign state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and UN Resolutions.



“The minister expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and called for the protection of civilians, unhindered humanitarian assistance and an enduring cessation of hostilities. Nigeria opposes forced displacement, annexation and other actions aimed at changing the demographic, territorial or legal character of the occupied Palestinian territories and Al-Quds Al-Sharif.



He said Nigeria is ready to work with the incoming OIC leadership to deepen practical cooperation and support national developmental priorities. In this regard, Nigeria supports the establishment of a Nigeria-OIC Working Group on Humanitarian Affairs, focusing on insecurity and humanitarian challenges in the Lake Chad Basin and the Sahel.



The minister also welcomed increased OIC-supported programmes in vocational training, women empowerment, healthcare, youth development and cultural cooperation, stressing the need to move “from OIC solidarity to OIC-supported, measurable development outcomes” for Nigerian citizens and other African OIC Member States.



“On the sidelines of the session, Enikanolaiye held high-level meetings with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Waleed Al-Khuraiji, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Mohammed Rahman Swaray,” the statement noted.