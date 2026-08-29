Niyi Agoro:  People Are Our Greatest Investment, Staff Welfare Remains Priority

Cluster Director of Human Resources for Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel, Niyi Agoro, speaks on picketing of the hotel in Abuja by the Trade Union Congress, measures taken to forestall future occurrence, and reassures guests on their safety. Charles Ajunwa brings the excerpts:

What is the current state of operations at Abuja Continental Hotel after the recent protest by the Trade Union Congress over non-unionisation of staff members?

Abuja Continental Hotel remains fully operational and continues to deliver the exceptional standard of hospitality and service for which it is renowned. While the hotel was subjected to a protest and blockade of its gates by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday, 24th August 2026, Management immediately activated appropriate security and business-continuity measures to safeguard our guests, colleagues, business partners and other stakeholders, while minimising any potential disruption to hotel operations. Let me be unequivocal, Abuja Continental Hotel strongly condemns the blockade of its gates in the strongest possible terms. We regard the action as unnecessary and completely inconsistent with the principles of constructive industrial relations. What makes the action particularly concerning is that it was entirely avoidable. Upon receiving correspondence from the TUC dated 3rd August 2026, Management responded in good faith and proposed a meeting date specifically to provide an opportunity for both parties to sit together, engage constructively and address whatever concerns the TUC wished to raise. The TUC did not respond to our correspondence, did not propose an alternative date and did not exhaust the opportunity for dialogue that had been expressly offered. Instead, the next development was the physical blockade of the hotel’s gates on Monday, 24th August 2026. We consider this conduct reckless and wholly unacceptable, particularly because blocking the gates of a five-star hotel has implications far beyond an industrial disagreement. It impeded the movement of guests, employees, emergency personnel, suppliers and business partners, while unnecessarily exposing innocent third parties to disruption. Industrial relations should be handled through dialogue, negotiation, lawful processes and mutual respect; not through actions that seek to paralyse business activities.

Notwithstanding the incident, our priority remains unwavering: to protect our guests, workers, other stakeholders, preserve business continuity and ensure that every guest receives the safe, seamless and world-class hospitality experience Abuja Continental Hotel has always been known for.

There have been concerns about working conditions and unionisation. What is the hotel’s position on freedom of association, and how is management ensuring staff welfare remains a top priority?

Management fully respects the fundamental right of every employee to freedom of association and voluntary choice, in accordance with Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). We equally believe that such choices must be exercised freely, voluntarily and without coercion, intimidation or undue influence. The workers spoke unequivocally right in the presence of the TUC that they needed no union representation. According to them, TUC blockade of our gates did not represent their interests. The Abuja Continental Hotel philosophy of labour relations is firmly anchored on respect for individual rights, constructive engagement, due process, and protection of the workers’ interests. Our employee welfare is neither an ad hoc initiative nor a discretionary undertaking. It is a structured and strategic pillar of our people-management philosophy. We have deliberately evolved towards a people-centric operating model in which employee experience is accorded the same strategic importance as guest experience. Our objective is clear: to create an environment in which our colleagues feel valued, respected, heard, supported and empowered to thrive.

This commitment is demonstrated through tangible and extensive welfare initiatives. We provide comprehensive healthcare coverage, occupational health and safety measures, staff transportation, staff accommodation facilities, two daily meals with multiple meal options and other welfare benefits. We have further strengthened our welfare infrastructure through additional staff layover accommodation and enhanced transportation capacity. Our staff clinic also operates night-shift services to ensure that colleagues working outside conventional hours have access to appropriate medical support.

Employee voice and engagement are equally fundamental to our approach. Our Employee Opinion Survey provides colleagues with a structured and confidential platform through which they can express their views, raise concerns and contribute to organisational decision-making. This is complemented by monthly Town Hall Meetings and regular departmental HR engagement sessions, through which Management engages directly with employees and follows up on issues requiring attention.

Recognition, learning and career progression also remain central to our employee value proposition. Through our Recognition of Excellence programme, competency-based career frameworks, learning platforms and leadership-development initiatives, we continue to provide opportunities for our people to develop professionally and build meaningful careers.

We also recognise that employee well-being extends beyond the workplace. Our initiatives encompass mental-health sensitisation, healthcare support, childcare facilities, enhanced parental-leave provisions and measures designed to promote work-life integration.

On compensation, management has consistently reviewed remuneration against prevailing market realities, economic conditions, cost-of-living pressures, statutory minimum-wage requirements and relevant industry benchmarks. Ultimately, we believe a responsible employer must do considerably more than merely comply with labour legislation. It must create an environment in which employees are respected, fairly treated, listened to, developed and given the opportunity to build sustainable and rewarding careers. Accordingly, while we unequivocally respect the right to freedom of association, we equally maintain that the voice, dignity, welfare and voluntary choices of individual employees must remain at the centre of any conversation concerning representation. Our doors remain open to constructive engagement. What we cannot endorse, however, is any approach that substitutes intimidation, disruption or physical obstruction for meaningful dialogue.

Abuja Continental is undergoing major upgrades and transformation. What should guests and the public expect from the hotel in the coming months?

We are presently navigating an important and transformative chapter in the evolution of Abuja Continental Hotel. Management remains resolutely focused on the comprehensive upgrading of our facilities, strengthening our operational capabilities and continuously elevating our service standards. Our guests and clients should expect an increasingly sophisticated hospitality experience, enhanced facilities, stronger service delivery and an even more formidable Abuja Continental Hotel. Our gaze remains firmly fixed on the future. We are focused on sustainable growth, operational excellence and creating increasing value for our guests, employees, business partners and other stakeholders. The temporary disruption caused by Monday’s incident does not and will not derail that vision.

What investments has the hotel made recently to ensure that its facilities, technology and service delivery remain best-in-class for international conferences, exhibitions and high-profile gatherings?

Since Abuja Continental Hotel was acquired in 2022, management has continued to make significant investments in infrastructure, technology, facilities enhancement, operational systems and, most importantly, our people. These investments are designed to support sophisticated conferences, exhibitions, diplomatic engagements, corporate meetings and high-profile social events while delivering an unrivalled guest experience. From our meeting and event facilities to our hospitality operations and service teams, our objective remains to ensure that Abuja Continental consistently meets and exceeds the expectations of discerning local and international guests.

Our ongoing transformation programme is positioning the hotel for an even higher level of service delivery while strengthening our competitiveness within Nigeria and the broader international hospitality and MICE market.

In light of the recent incident, what message do you have for event planners, diplomatic missions and global brands who are your customers and how will dialogue help secure the hotel’s position going forward?

Our message to event planners, diplomatic missions, corporate organisations, government institutions and global brands is that Abuja Continental Hotel remains open, stable, resilient and fully committed to serving you. We understand the immense responsibility entrusted to us when clients choose our hotel to host events of national, diplomatic, corporate and international significance. We do not take that responsibility lightly. Management will therefore continue to pursue constructive dialogue with all relevant stakeholders. At the same time, we will not compromise the safety of our guests and employees, the integrity of our operations or the legitimate interests of our business. Abuja Continental’s long-term vision remains firmly intact. We are confident in the future of the hotel, confident in our people and confident in our capacity to continue delivering the exceptional standards expected of one of Nigeria’s leading five-star hospitality brands. We remain open to dialogue, but dialogue must never be displaced by intimidation, obstruction or disruption.