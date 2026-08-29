Chery Premium Mobility, EXEED Enters Nigeria’s Automotive Market December

Bennett Oghifo

Versat Automobile Limited is set to introduce EXEED, the premium automotive brand of Chery Automobile, to the Nigerian market, with its official debut scheduled for December 2026.

EXEED enters Nigeria built on the philosophy of “Born for More”, a mindset for those who are not content with the ordinary and who push for greater possibilities in life, career and mobility. The brand pairs advanced technology, distinctive design and a driving experience developed for Nigeria’s growing premium automotive segment. Drawing on Chery Automobile’s extensive automotive research and development experience, EXEED is positioned at the intersection of sophisticated design, intelligent technology and contemporary premium mobility, an offering Versat believes is well suited to Nigeria’s increasingly

discerning automotive audience.

“The arrival of EXEED represents an exciting new chapter for premium mobility in Nigeria,” said Christopher Irumudomon, General Manager, Sales, Versat Automobile Limited. “We are looking forward to introducing Nigerians to a brand that challenges convention, embraces exploration, and is truly Born for More.”

In the months leading up to the December debut, Versat Automobile Limited will share further details on EXEED, including the technology, design philosophy, and performance capabilities behind the brand, as it builds toward its official Nigerian launch.

EXEED is Chery Automobile’s premium automotive brand, created around a vision of intelligent technology,

sophisticated design and exceptional driving experiences. Guided by its “Born for More” philosophy and Spirit of Exploration, EXEED combines advanced automotive technology with distinctive design and a forward-looking approach to premium mobility.

Versat Automobile Limited is a Nigerian automotive company established to deliver reliable, value-driven mobility solutions tailored to the Nigerian market. Established in 2024, the company made its Nigerian market debut in 2026 with C&C Trucks, focusing on performance, durability, quality, reliability, and strong customer support.